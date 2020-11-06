'Identifying Features' follows a mother's sorrowful quest across Mexico

Months later, with no word from the boys, Magdalena and Rigo’s mother (Laura Elena Ibarra) contact the police. Tragically, they find Rigo among photos of recently unearthed corpses. But there’s no concrete evidence of what happened to Jesus, although that bag Magdalena packed is found near a mass grave.

Clinging to her last shred of hope, Magdalena heads north, hoping to retrace Jesus’ steps and find him, or at least find out what happened to him. It’s a path that crosses that of several characters, some more helpful than others, all scarred in some way by the violence in the region. A young man named Miguel (David Illascas), recently deported from the United States and heading south, offers the most assistance, and for a time they travel together as a makeshift mother-and-son.

“Identifying Features” reminded me of the 1982 Costa-Gavras movie “Missing,” which follows American parents as they tried to discover what happened to their son, a journalist covering the 1973 military coup in Chile. Both films are structured like mysteries, with the protagonists following a trail of clues. But as they move forward into their investigations, they move deeper into the moral darkness of a country without mercy. One wonders if they really want the answers they’re looking for.