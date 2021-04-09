Harrowing 'Slalom' is a downhill journey into abuse

While it will remind viewers of a number of recent #MeToo scandals, particularly those involving the sexual abuse of female athletes, Charlene Favier’s debut “Slalom” refuses to make any larger statements or message.
Instead, it’s a searingly personal story that focuses on the experience of one girl, Lyz Lopez (Noée Abita), a talented teenage competitive skier who falls under the sway of a charismatic coach named Fred (Jérémie Renier). For much of the film, we’re just watching her react — her elation at a successful run down the mountain, her disgust and confusion as Fred crosses the line into abuse.
The truth is that Fred owns her body long before the abuse starts. The first time they meet at a training camp at a posh resort in the French Alps, he nonchalantly instructs her to strip to her underwear so she can measure her body fat with calipers, then tells her she needs to lose two pounds a week. He’s constantly massaging her, touching her body under the guise of helping her form. It’s grooming disguised as coaching.
And Lyz goes along with it because she doesn’t know any better, and because she wants to be a champion. Her father is absent, her mother is working in another city, and Fred seems to care about her. There are scenes that reminded me of “Whiplash” in the way Fred tears her down in front of other athletes after an unsuccessful run, then builds her up again when she succeeds. She learns to hang on every word of praise or disdain.
What we can see, but Lyz can’t, is that for all his bluster, Fred is something of a pathetic figure. He’s a former professional skier whose career was cut short by injury, and is living vicariously through Lyz. “We did it!” he exclaims when she wins. “You need to do better,” he yells when she loses. Because his self-worth depends on her success, she comes to understand that she has power over him as well.
There’s a risk here that “Slalom” will soften the horror of Fred’s abuse by humanizing him and showing his weaknesses. Kitty Green’s “The Assistant” was far better at evoking the suffocating culture of abuse by never showing us the abuser, instead showing how his domineering, degrading presence infects everyone around him.
What Fred is doing isn’t even technically a crime, since the age of consent in France is 15, and Lyz’s sense of self is so obliterated by his manipulations that she acquiesces. Those gray areas in the story are unsettling, and make for a layered and complicated dynamic between the characters.
The film slaloms between these disturbing scenes and more joyful scenes of Lyz flying down the mountain on her skis. Favier, a former competitive skier herself, sends a cameraman skiing close alongside her, and the result is intimate and thrilling. We feel the freedom that Lyz feels when she’s skiing, and the crushing feeling when she reaches the bottom of the hill and has to re-enter the rest of her life.