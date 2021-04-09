Harrowing 'Slalom' is a downhill journey into abuse

While it will remind viewers of a number of recent #MeToo scandals, particularly those involving the sexual abuse of female athletes, Charlene Favier’s debut “Slalom” refuses to make any larger statements or message.

Instead, it’s a searingly personal story that focuses on the experience of one girl, Lyz Lopez (Noée Abita), a talented teenage competitive skier who falls under the sway of a charismatic coach named Fred (Jérémie Renier). For much of the film, we’re just watching her react — her elation at a successful run down the mountain, her disgust and confusion as Fred crosses the line into abuse.

The truth is that Fred owns her body long before the abuse starts. The first time they meet at a training camp at a posh resort in the French Alps, he nonchalantly instructs her to strip to her underwear so she can measure her body fat with calipers, then tells her she needs to lose two pounds a week. He’s constantly massaging her, touching her body under the guise of helping her form. It’s grooming disguised as coaching.