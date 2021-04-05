'Give the Drummer Some': Clyde Stubblefield documentary in the works from Memorial High grad

“As tragic and unfair and unjust as that was, you know, Clyde was a really happy individual,” he said. “He didn't have much animosity, as much animosity as you would think someone would have. He lived in the moment, and he didn’t really let things bother him that were beyond his control.”

Banks wants his film to give Stubblefield as due, as well as to give viewers a sense of what the man was really like. He believes that because he spent so much time with Stubblefield in the last years of his life, his documentary could give unique insight into Stubblefield’s life.

“I was able to get some pretty unprecedented access,” he said. “I just hung around with him and (his wife) Jody (Hannon) at their house for like a week straight and... captured them in their element, living, talking and just being themselves. It was very candid. That was a time in our relationship that really sort of blossomed and I earned his trust.”

For “Give the Drummer Some,” Banks is also interviewing the many people who knew and worked with Stubblefield. He has recorded an interview with fellow funk pioneer George Clinton, and talked to Fred Thomas and Fred Wesley, who both played with Stubblefield in Brown’s band.