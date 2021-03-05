Gary Oldman gives a rare bad performance in histrionic opioid thriller 'Crisis'

In a second storyline, Gary Oldman plays a chemistry professor who has a lucrative side hustle doing research for a multi-national drug company. His findings usually tell the company execs what they want to hear, until he discovers that the company’s new painkiller is three times more addictive than oxycodone. In trying to get the truth out, he faces pushback from both the company and his own dean (Greg Kinnear in full smarm mode).

In yet a third storyline, Evangeline Lilly plays a mother and recovering oxycodone addict who turns vigilante when her own son is found dead of an opioid overdose. Two of these storylines eventually intersect, while one does not, which is strange. You’d think it would be all or nothing.

“Crisis” certainly has its heart in the right place in trying to dramatize the severity and scope of the opioid problem, with low-level dealers to high-level pharmaceutical execs all complicit. But the trite dialogue and one-note characterizations undercut the film’s messages. And while the cast is strong, they’re not often well-used; Oldman delivers a rare bad performance as Tyrone, all spittle-flying speeches and hammy self-righteousness.