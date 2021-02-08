French drama 'Two of Us' is a moving story of love delayed but not denied

Now that Mado’s tyrannical husband has passed on, the couple is making plans to finally bring their love out into the open. They plan to sell their apartments and travel to Italy together, right after Mado comes out to her adult children.

But Mado’s years playing the dutiful wife and mother have left her terrified of revealing her true self, and she balks at telling her children, fearful they will disapprove. Nina, an independent woman who only kept their love secret for Mado’s sake, is furious, and berates her as a coward.

The first half of “Two of Us" focuses on Mado’s perspective, but then something happens that turns the film on its head. Mado, perhaps stressed out at the thought of losing Nina, has a massive stroke that leaves her incapacitated. Mado’s daughter (Lea Drucker) and a surly nurse (Muriel Benazeraf) come to take care of Mado, and push Nina away.

Now the film follows Nina, wracked with guilt, as she tries to get past Mado’s caregivers, knowing that her love might be the only thing that could bring Mado out of her catatonic state. This part of the film has the momentum of a Hitchcockian thriller, building suspense as the fierce Nina schemes to be with Mado, worried that if Mado’s daughter found out the true nature of their relationship, she’d keep Nina away for good.