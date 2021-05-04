Former Madison police dispatcher Robin Giles answers the call for a fashion career

Next generation

For the “Generation” showcase, Giles was one of eight students assigned to create costumes for one of eight characters on the show, all high school students navigating their sexuality in a conservative environment.

Working with the show’s costume designer, Shirley Kurata, Giles was assigned Greta, played by Haley Sanchez. Giles might not have initially picked Greta if she had a choice. The character is described as a shy student unsure of her sexuality who dresses to blend in — perhaps not the ideal match for a designer so inspired by science fiction themes she saw “Blade Runner 2049” three times in the theater.

Giles got an advance copy of the pilot episode, and began imagining a look for Greta that embodied both who she was and who she might want to become.

“I was kind of getting a sense that a long-running story arc for Greta might be that she’s trans but doesn’t know it at the start of the show,” Giles said. “Going off of that, I was like, how would a teenager dress if she’s trans but doesn’t know it yet, but maybe she’s starting to get a sense of that?