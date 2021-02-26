'Fauna' is a wry commentary on the 'Narcos'-ization of Mexico

“Fauna” centers around an awkward family reunion in a small mining town in the north of Mexico. Daughter Luisa (Luisa Pardo) brings her boyfriend Paco (Francisco Barreiro) with her to meet her parents. The younger couple are aspiring actors living audition to audition. Joining them is Luisa’s brother Gabino (Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez).

There’s instant friction between the siblings. When Paco asks Gabino what he does for a living, Gabino cryptically replies that he works for an “agency.” When Paco presses for more details, Gabino answers “a normal one.”

The reunion with Luisa and Gabino’s parents is just as comfortable; halfway through the mother’s home-cooked meal, the father puts down his food and insists that the family go out to eat at a local bar. The father only takes an interest in Paco once he learns that he had a small part on the Netflix show “Narcos: Mexico.” In one hilarious single take, Paco performs his “scene” (he had no dialogue) for the starstruck father, then improvises an extended “Narcos”-like monologue for the father’s delight. “Do it again,” he insists, as if the performance was a card trick.