'Fauna' is a wry commentary on the 'Narcos'-ization of Mexico

By coincidence, the UW Cinematheque series is offering two movies that look at Mexico’s “narcos” drug trade from two wildly disparate points of view.
“Identifying Features,” which has been available for a couple of weeks, is a harrowing and cinematic drama about a mother looking for her missing son in a region controlled by the drug cartels. Nicolas Pereda’s “Fauna,” which opens Friday, is by contrast a playful meta-comedy that shows how the “narcos” reputation has infused the popular imagination of ordinary Mexicans.
“Fauna” centers around an awkward family reunion in a small mining town in the north of Mexico. Daughter Luisa (Luisa Pardo) brings her boyfriend Paco (Francisco Barreiro) with her to meet her parents. The younger couple are aspiring actors living audition to audition. Joining them is Luisa’s brother Gabino (Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez).
There’s instant friction between the siblings. When Paco asks Gabino what he does for a living, Gabino cryptically replies that he works for an “agency.” When Paco presses for more details, Gabino answers “a normal one.”
The reunion with Luisa and Gabino’s parents is just as comfortable; halfway through the mother’s home-cooked meal, the father puts down his food and insists that the family go out to eat at a local bar. The father only takes an interest in Paco once he learns that he had a small part on the Netflix show “Narcos: Mexico.” In one hilarious single take, Paco performs his “scene” (he had no dialogue) for the starstruck father, then improvises an extended “Narcos”-like monologue for the father’s delight. “Do it again,” he insists, as if the performance was a card trick.
Meanwhile, Luisa and her mother are practicing lines for an upcoming audition, trading melodramatic lines like “The daughter will inherit between the mother’s wounds.” The line between reality and artifice, between the charged emotions of the dramas that Paco and Luisa act in and the flatness of their actual lives, is wittily detailed.
That line gets blurred further in the film’s second half, in which Gabino imagines himself to be a world-weary detective who has come to town to investigate the disappearance of a mysterious local who does not want to be found. The mystery is never resolved, nor is it explained why the bald Gabino has a full head of hair in his noir fantasies.
At only 70 minutes, “Fauna” is a beguiling film that doesn’t overstay its welcome. It may not be the sort of film that infects the popular imagination the way “Narcos” has, but it’s a wry and intriguing little movie nonetheless.