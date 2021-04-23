Ed Helms and Patti Harrison conceive an affecting friendship in 'Together Together'

He hires Anna (Harrison), a twentysomething woman who has been sort of drifting through life as a barista since she gave up her own baby for adoption as a teenager. She could use the money, and figures that she’ll be able to stay emotionally detached from her pregnancy this time, since the baby she’s carrying belongs to someone else.

Of course, that plan doesn’t work out. The enthusiastic Matt begins looking after Anna, wanting to be involved in the pregnancy every step of the way, and Anna is happy to have someone caring in her life. A real friendship forms. But it’s also a friendship based on a business transaction, and one that likely can’t last past Anna’s due date if she wants to stay emotionally detached from the baby.

Beckwith’s screenplay navigates the complexities and contradictions of this bond with humor and humanity, and is very attuned to the balance of power between Jack and Anna and how it shades their relationship. There’s a scene midway through where both characters give their “why I’m doing it” speeches — why Matt wants be a single father and why Anna wants to be a surrogate for him. It’s an expected scene, but it’s so well-written and well-acted that it feels natural and authentic.