Denzel Washington thriller 'The Little Things' misses the big picture

Note: "The Little Things" is opening Friday in theaters as well as on HBO MAX and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters. If you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.
John Lee Hancock’s “The Little Things” is set in 1990 Los Angeles, and evokes the clothes, the cars and the hairstyles of that era with the same loving attention to detail that Quentin Tarantino brought to 1969 Los Angeles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
But I suspect the real reason the movie is set in the ‘90s is that it’s a throwback to the grown-up thrillers that Hollywood used to make by the bucketload in that era, back when studios could count on adults regularly going out to the movie theater. Even before the pandemic, these sorts of mid-level mainstream movies had fallen out of fashion as studios focused on making blockbusters and attracting younger audiences. So there’s something sort of wistful about “The Little Things,” and it’s a perhaps ominous sign of the times that it’s premiering both in theaters and on HBO MAX.
Now, let’s not get too sentimental. A lot of those ‘90s thrillers weren’t very good, and neither is “The Little Things.” Hancock, better known for making more upbeat movies like “The Blind Side” and “The Rookie,” has attempted a moody slice of L.A. noir. While he gets the tone right with some strong performances, the story sputters and meanders after a promising start.
Hancock eases us into the story by following Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington), a deputy sheriff in a rural California county who is sent to Los Angeles to pick up some evidence. Deacon seems reluctant to go, and we soon learn why: he had been a celebrated detective in Los Angeles before some unspecified indiscretion banished him from the department in disgrace. His old colleagues treat him warily, a reminder of secrets they thought they’d successfully buried.
Deacon gets wind that a hotshot young detective named Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) is working a high-profile case involving a series of murdered women. The crimes have echoes of an unsolved triple murder that still haunts Deacon (literally haunts him, as he sees the victims in his room late at night, wordlessly staring at him.) So he convinces Baxter to let him tag along.
The first half of “The Little Things” is a satisfying mystery, as the two detectives chase down leads, gather evidence and interrogate suspects. Their investigation eventually focuses on a creepy appliance repairman named Sparma, and once the audience sees he’s played by Jared Leto, we know immediately that he’s the guy. Leto turns in a mannered, almost campy performance as Sparma taunts the detectives and their inability to find enough evidence to arrest him.
The momentum stalls out in the second half of the movie, an exercise in frustration as the detectives stake out Sparma, hoping he makes a mistake, as he dances close to the line of incriminating himself without stepping over. While the performances are good and the mood is evocative, the writing often isn’t enough to sustain the loss of energy. When Sparma purrs to Baxter that, “You and I are a lot alike, detective,” I wanted him to at least admit that he had stolen that line from a hundred other serial killer movies.
“The Little Things” is certainly watchable, especially with Washington delivering a more vulnerable performance than we’re used to seeing. But it had potential to be more than a competent throwback thriller that holds your attention for two hours, and then is completely forgotten about.