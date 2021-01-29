Denzel Washington thriller 'The Little Things' misses the big picture

Note: "The Little Things" is opening Friday in theaters as well as on HBO MAX and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters. If you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.

John Lee Hancock’s “The Little Things” is set in 1990 Los Angeles, and evokes the clothes, the cars and the hairstyles of that era with the same loving attention to detail that Quentin Tarantino brought to 1969 Los Angeles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”