Danish travel comedy 'Food Club' serves up pretty thin sauce

“Food Club” is full of gorgeous shots of foreign locales and scenes of people gathering to eat mouth-watering Italian food together. So for me not to recommend it in March 2021 tells you just how much of a disappointment it is.
The Danish comedy wants to position itself in the lane of “Jane Austen Book Club,” “Under the Tuscan Sun” and nearly every Nancy Meyers movie in championing older women daring to reinvent themselves and seek happiness. But “Food Club” is pretty thin sauce, with one-dimensional characters and arbitrary, easily resolved conflicts.
The film centers on three lifelong friends, each of whom can easily be described in a sentence. Marie (Kirsten Oleson) is a homemaker who has dedicated her life to her husband of 44 years, Henrik (Peter Hesse Overgaard). Berling (Stina Ekblad) is a glamorous career woman who enjoys the single life. Vanja (Kirsten Lehfeldt) is a widow who can’t move on with her life.
One Christmas, Marie and Henrik’s kids buy them a weeklong cooking course at a beautiful villa in Puglia, Italy. Henrik takes the opportunity to confess that he’s been having a long-term affair and is leaving Marie, although he’d like her to stay on as his company’s bookkeeper. Great guy.
Shattered, Marie decides to take Berling and Vanja on the trip instead. They spend a week touring the countryside, eating and cooking great food, and having tidy little epiphanies about finding their spark. It will not surprise you to learn that the villa owner teaching them how to cook (Michele Venitucci) has some thoughts about how cooking is a metaphor for life.
It’s all very pretty to look at, although director Barbara Topsoe-Rothenborg’s roots in Danish television are evident in her by-the-numbers camerawork and editing. The three actresses in the lead roles are strong enough that they occasionally transcend the limitations in Anne-Marie Olesen Thinghuus’s screenplay.
What jokes exist involve Berling’s “wild” lifestyle (she smokes pot!) and Marie and Vanja’s competing for the affections of a fellow guest (Troels Lyby), but the comedy is as underdeveloped as the drama. “Food Club” isn’t bad, but you’d be better off rewatching “Eat Pray Love,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” or a hundred other similar, better movies for vicarious cinematic travel right now.