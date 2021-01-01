Crane kick off 2021 with the new season of 'Cobra Kai' on Netflix

Look at the faces of the two lead actors on Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” whose third season premieres Friday on Netflix. These are two faces of nostalgia.

There’s the ageless face of Ralph Macchio, reprising his role at 59 of Danny from the “Karate Kid” movies. To an uncanny degree, Macchio looks exactly like he did in 1984. His face feels like a metaphor for the impulse to keep everything exactly the way it used to be.

Then there’s Billy Zabka, reprising his role as Johnny, the arrogant rich kid who was the villain of the first “Karate Kid” movie. Zabka is 55 and looks it, with a craggy face and lines under his eyes. It’s a far more interesting face than that of the snotty rich kid he played 36 years ago. Johnny’s a fascinating character, in part because he’s so different than the Johnny we used to know.

“Cobra Kai” became a streaming hit when it moved from YouTube Red to Netflix in 2020, and still seems caught between competing ways of looking at the past. When it’s trying to be just like the original “Karate Kid” with a new generation of teenagers, it’s a vanilla, disposable soap opera.