Choreographer Litza Bixler goes from 'Shaun of the Dead' to UW-Madison

The memory of movement

One thing Bixler was particularly interested in looking at was how a person’s sense of identity changes through movement, whether in time or in space. Her family is descended from the McCoys of the notorious Hatfield-McCoy feuds in rural Kentucky and West Virginia in the 19th century. While the official history of the feuds is often represented from the Hatfield family’s perspective, the oral histories that the McCoy family has passed on from generation to generation are sharply different in some ways, but also altered by that public narrative in others.

“Through creativity, we're also creating versions of ourselves, which change and grow through time,” Bixler said. “And one of the central ideas I had for the piece was this idea that our histories, our family histories, are constantly retold and re-remembered through the lens of the present. It’s not preserved in amber. You’re viewing it through your own voices and the voices of your parents and grandparents.

“We also looked at gesture as a link between families and the way that someone will have a way of moving their hands that's so similar to a parent or grandparent because they've watched those things.”