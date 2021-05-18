Carl Hiaasen traps reptiles both literal and political in comic thriller 'Squeeze Me'

I just find those characters to be more interesting. It may be reflection, and I've been lucky to have strong, smart women in my own life. And watching men and women, the women are usually a couple of steps ahead of the men.

I started out with the character as a man when I first started writing the book, and I had probably written five chapters. I liked the idea of somebody having that job, in wildlife relocation. It’s a really big thing here, with people having raccoons and possums and snakes in the backyard and stuff. In my business, it’s mostly guys that show up with the noose. I thought it would be more fun, and be more entertaining for me as an author, if she was a woman. It just opened up some plot possibilities and gave me the chance to say some things. So I went back and redid it.

Have you spent much time in Palm Beach?

I’ve been to a couple of events, and have some friends down there. But I think a writer would be the last person invited to something down there. We’re just not much fun, and there’s always the risk that somebody will say something inappropriate. Or not say something inappropriate.