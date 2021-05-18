Carl Hiaasen traps reptiles both literal and political in comic thriller 'Squeeze Me'

It must have sounded like a hurricane. When Carl Hiaasen announced in mid-March that he was retiring from the weekly column he had written for the Miami Herald, every corrupt politician and greedy developer in Florida must have breathed a massive, collective sigh of relief.
Their relief may be short-lived. Hiaasen, who took aim at environmental devastation and political chicanery for 35 years, hasn’t closed the door entirely on journalism. And, more importantly, he plans to keep writing his hilariously twisted novels for adults ("Strip Tease," "Star Island") and for kids ("Hoot"), where he gets to enact poetic justice against evildoers.
In his new book, “Squeeze Me,” just out in paperback, Hiaasen sends an 18-foot Burmese python slithering into Palm Beach to wreak havoc on the moneyed elite, including a certain blowhard president who has turned his gaudy manse, called Casa Bellicosa in the novel, into the “Winter White House.” As the body count (both human and reptile) rises, it’s up to a tough wildlife relocation officer named Angie Armstrong to set things right. The paperback edition contains a new epilogue set after "Mastodon" lost the 2020 election.
Hiaasen said in a phone interview from his home in Florida that he hasn’t been to Madison since a book tour years ago. But he noted that his wife works with Epic Systems software in the health care industry, and has told him stories about Epic's Disneyland-like Verona campus where she attended training sessions. He’ll be in Madison virtually at 11:30 a.m. next Tuesday, May 25, as the keynote speaker in the Madison Public Library Foundation’s annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser.
Hiaasen talked to the Cap Times about the catharsis of writing fiction, the challenge of writing satire about Donald Trump, and the hope that young readers give him.
So I assume you weren’t waiting to retire until Florida cleaned up its act?
No, I didn't. It took me a while. But I mean, it certainly dawned on me that if I was waiting for everything to get calm and settled, and for everyone to join hands and sing "Kumbaya," that that probably was not going to happen.
Did your column provide fodder for your fiction?
I was scouring the news for material for the columns. In the case of "Squeeze Me," it had such a strong Florida angle because of Trump. But I was also trying to reflect the turmoil that was going on in the country. When you’re picking your targets for satire, you want to pick targets that don’t defy satire. In this particular White House, even a professional comedy writer would be challenged by what was showing up.
Was the universe making Donald Trump president and dropping him in your backyard a blessing or a curse?
It’s very, very hard to compete with the things he really said and the things he really did. It continues now. Even in the epilogue I felt compelled to write, my depiction of the Greek drama at Casa Bellicosa, I would image it falls short of what’s going on down there.
You use Trump (only referred to by the Secret Service code name “Mastodon” in the book) pretty sparingly on the page, focusing more on the characters around him. I imagine having him front and center would throw off the gravitational pull of the book.
Exactly. He’s a presence who’s not on the page that much. That vortex effect, it let me write the rest of the book and have him there as sort of a looming cloud. It would be overwhelming to the characters as well.
“Squeeze Me” is another in a series of books you’ve written about smart, strong women who are often surrounded by dumb, weak men. What do you enjoy about writing those kind of characters?
I just find those characters to be more interesting. It may be reflection, and I've been lucky to have strong, smart women in my own life. And watching men and women, the women are usually a couple of steps ahead of the men.
I started out with the character as a man when I first started writing the book, and I had probably written five chapters. I liked the idea of somebody having that job, in wildlife relocation. It’s a really big thing here, with people having raccoons and possums and snakes in the backyard and stuff. In my business, it’s mostly guys that show up with the noose. I thought it would be more fun, and be more entertaining for me as an author, if she was a woman. It just opened up some plot possibilities and gave me the chance to say some things. So I went back and redid it.
Have you spent much time in Palm Beach?
I’ve been to a couple of events, and have some friends down there. But I think a writer would be the last person invited to something down there. We’re just not much fun, and there’s always the risk that somebody will say something inappropriate. Or not say something inappropriate.
While I was writing the book I subscribed to something called the “shiny sheet.” It’s basically the Palm Beach Daily News, which is a sister publication of the Palm Beach Post, and they cover society. They publish pictures of balls and everyone poses.
There are all these charity groups, and in the winter season they make a bunch of money holding these big events, and there’s competition among the venues, including Mar-a-Lago. So I liked that idea, of the panic that would set in if a giant python would show up and have a dampening effect on attendance. That all appealed to my sick sense of humor.
You’re doing a fundraising event for Madison libraries. How important have libraries been to you personally and professionally?
When I was a kid growing up in West Broward, there was a little plantation library that we used to ride our bikes to. I think they actually had paved roads to the library. Over the years with the books, I’ve gotten to do events in these great city libraries. It’s wonderful and it’s a joy. I have to say in this day and age with social media, to me it seems something of a glorious miracle that libraries are still with us and still as vital for us.
One of the great things about working on these books for young readers is that I have a sense of astonishment that kids are still reading books. The fact that they would not only read your book but write you a letter about it just blows me away.
It also fills you with hope. People like me with a jaded newspaper background, you sometimes lose hope for what’s coming. And then you get these letters from these smart, funny kids, and they’ll be running the show someday. So maybe there’s a little bit of hope.
Does writing fiction give you a catharsis that you couldn’t get from writing newspaper columns? Good triumphs over evil and all that?
There’s absolutely that element to it. I’m a big fan of nature’s revenge. There’s certainly the satisfaction to end a story the right way with some poetic justice. It doesn’t happen often in real life. That’s one of the selfish aspects of writing fiction, and I probably gravitated towards that being in the newspaper business, where you don’t get to write your own endings. And if you’re covering the police beat, the metro beat, the endings aren’t great a lot of times. But in the novel, you can make it turn out exactly the way you want it to.
It’s selfish, but I think it’s cathartic and therapeutic for the reader, too, especially in this day and age.