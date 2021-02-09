Breese Stevens plans to launch socially distanced 'pod' concerts with Mt. Joy in May

The concerts will, of course, look very different than previous Breese Stevens concerts featuring Wilco, the Avett Brothers or Greta Van Fleet that the stadium has hosted since it became a concert venue in 2015.

The 10,000-seat capacity venue will be converted into 378 sectioned off squares known as pods, 8-foot-by-8-foot in size, each accommodating up to four guests for a total capacity of 1,512, spread around the field and stands with at least six feet of distance between them. Customers will reserve a pod rather than buying individual tickets for $120-$200.

Customers will be required to wear masks outside of their pods and encouraged to wear them inside the pods when not eating or drinking. Entrance and exit times will be staggered to minimize congestion getting into and out of the stadium. Gerding said that while staff will enforce the new rules, the success of the concert really depends on the audience.

"We’ll have ample enforcement of safety restrictions but an important part of making this work is in relying on our community to follow basic rules so that we can protect each other and continue to bring live music back to our city. That message really resonated with concertgoers in Charleston and we expect the crowds that come to these first shows in Madison to carry the same spirit of being united by that common goal."