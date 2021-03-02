Bingeworthy: When good TV goes bad: 7 shows with terrible endings

There’s something about a lousy series finale that just sucks all the goodwill out of a show. I’m not talking about a disappointing final season necessarily, but just a misbegotten last episode that undercuts everything that came before with a cheery, “So long, suckers!”

While I was still smarting over “Secrets,” I decided to come up with a list of series finales that did whatever the opposite of “stick the landing” is. (By the way, you won’t find the divisive last episodes of “The Sopranos,” “St. Elsewhere” or “Seinfeld” in this list. I'll stand by all of those.)

“Game of Thrones” — Have you noticed how nobody talks about “Game of Thrones” anymore? That’s the power of a bad final episode. After dominating the cultural conversation for years, “Thrones” developed a severe case of the wobbles in its final season, culminating in an overstuffed and unsatisfying finale. Seriously, did anybody like the choice of who ended up ascending to the Iron Throne?