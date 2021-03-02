Bingeworthy: When good TV goes bad: 7 shows with terrible endings

A couple of weeks ago in this space, I recommended the Amazon Prime show “Tell Me Your Secrets.” I was on Episode 5 when I wrote it, and thought it was an enjoyably trashy thriller with some good performances.
My wife and I were invested enough in it that we finished all 10 episodes over the weekend. And, now that I’ve seen the whole thing, I have two more words to add:
I’m sorry.
[Bingeworthy: Andra Day's powerful performance pulls Hulu's blurry Billie Holiday biopic into focus]
“Tell Me Your Secrets” holds up all the way through Episode 9. And then the final episode of the season (and likely series) hits, and it is truly an epic fail. Characters start acting the opposite of the way they have been all season, mysteries are hastily and arbitrarily resolved, and the writers start randomly setting up cliffhangers for a Season 2 that will (likely) never happen. It's a bafflingly bad way to end the season, and it really made me feel like a chump for sticking with the show all the way through.
There’s something about a lousy series finale that just sucks all the goodwill out of a show. I’m not talking about a disappointing final season necessarily, but just a misbegotten last episode that undercuts everything that came before with a cheery, “So long, suckers!”
While I was still smarting over “Secrets,” I decided to come up with a list of series finales that did whatever the opposite of “stick the landing” is. (By the way, you won’t find the divisive last episodes of “The Sopranos,” “St. Elsewhere” or “Seinfeld” in this list. I'll stand by all of those.)
“Game of Thrones” — Have you noticed how nobody talks about “Game of Thrones” anymore? That’s the power of a bad final episode. After dominating the cultural conversation for years, “Thrones” developed a severe case of the wobbles in its final season, culminating in an overstuffed and unsatisfying finale. Seriously, did anybody like the choice of who ended up ascending to the Iron Throne?
“Lost” — I hung on every episode of “Lost” week after week, but even I knew there was no way the show could satisfyingly resolve the myriad of mysteries set up in previous seasons. But the finale, with all the characters alive and dead reuniting in some sort of magical church, didn’t even really try, leaving many viewers dumbfounded and disappointed.
“How I Met Your Mother” — I don’t envy the creators of this show, whose very title is a question that they had to answer. But while fans liked the reveal that Tracy (Cristian Milioti) was the mother, they weren’t crazy about the show’s head-fake that she had died six years earlier, freeing up Ted (Josh Radnor) to pursue Robin (Cobie Smulders).
“Dexter” — How do you resolve a show about a serial killer who hunts other serial killers? Send him into the woods to be a lumberjack was the answer that this Showtime series came up with! No wonder they’re doing a remake — even star Michael C. Hall didn’t like that ending.
“Star Trek: Enterprise” — A quick Google search shows that literally every version of “Star Trek” has a contingent of fans who hated the last episode. But the worst of them all was “Enterprise,” an initially derided series that found its footing in later seasons, only to have the main cast shunted aside for a weird flashback final episode focusing on “Next Generation” characters Deanna Troi and Commander Riker.
“The X-Files” — As writer and comedian Alan Talaga said on Twitter, “X-Files” stands above the fray because it has had so many bad series finales, from the original series to the theatrical movies to the two reboot seasons. I want to believe creator Chris Carter can someday figure out a good way to revive and then end the series properly.
“The Royals” — The inauspicious end of this E! series is actually the norm for disappointing series finales, the finale that wasn’t supposed to be the last episode, but the show got abruptly canceled. The last episode set up a bunch of storylines that never got resolved and never will be. Disappointed star Elizabeth Hurley said in an interview that all the sets were burned down.