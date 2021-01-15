Bingeworthy: Return to the Marvel-ous world of classic TV with 'WandaVision'

The plot is quintessential sitcom, with the couple having to hide their powers from a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and Vision’s overbearing boss (Fred Melamed). The episode is shot on a set in front of a live studio audience laughing uproariously.

And it’s just so strange (but not Doctor Strange) to see these big-screen heroes, without explanation, living in an old black-and-white TV show. It reminded me of that flashback scene in Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers” that’s shot like an old sitcom. Future episodes of “WandaVision” draw direct inspiration from “Bewitched” and “That Girl,” and it looks like from promos that the series will later venture into the 1980s and ‘90s. (If there’s not a “The Wanda Years” parody, I’ll eat my remote.)

Bettany and Olsen have a ball playing these corny, comic versions of their familiar action-figure characters. But as the episode goes on, we sense that something’s not quite right here, small ripples of uncertainty that grow larger. In one scene in the first episode, the series shifts from the traditional three-camera setup that we’re used to seeing in sitcoms to tight, worried close-ups of the actors. We’ve become so unaccustomed to the familiar rhythms of the sitcom formula that the sudden shift is unsettling. Underneath this Nick at Nite façade may be a Nick at Nite-mare.