Bingeworthy: Return to the Marvel-ous world of classic TV with 'WandaVision'

The last time we saw Scarlet Witch, it was in “Avengers: Endgame,” where the Marvel superhero seethed “You took everything from me!” at the supervillain Thanos for killing her lover Vision as she unleashed her psychic fury in the film’s climactic battle.
The first time we see her in Marvel’s new “WandaVision,” she’s . . . a cheerful ‘50s housewife puttering in the kitchen?
The deliberately jarring setup of Marvel’s first series for Disney+ feels even more jarring when you consider that it’s been 18 months (July 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home”) since there have been any Marvel movies or TV shows.
It wasn’t supposed to be this way, of course, as Marvel’s “Black Widow,” has been postponed since its original May 2020 release date due to COVID-19. But it’s interesting that the long drought means that a lot now seems to be riding on “WandaVision's” weird little shoulders.
And this is a very weird show, at least in the first three episodes provided to critics, inspired more by classic TV sitcoms than blockbuster summer movies. The first episode, which was released Friday, is a pitch-perfect recreation of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” with a now-living Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the Rob and Laura Petrie roles. In the cheery opening credits, instead of sidestepping an ottoman the way Van Dyke did, Vision simply materializes through it.
The plot is quintessential sitcom, with the couple having to hide their powers from a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and Vision’s overbearing boss (Fred Melamed). The episode is shot on a set in front of a live studio audience laughing uproariously.
And it’s just so strange (but not Doctor Strange) to see these big-screen heroes, without explanation, living in an old black-and-white TV show. It reminded me of that flashback scene in Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers” that’s shot like an old sitcom. Future episodes of “WandaVision” draw direct inspiration from “Bewitched” and “That Girl,” and it looks like from promos that the series will later venture into the 1980s and ‘90s. (If there’s not a “The Wanda Years” parody, I’ll eat my remote.)
Bettany and Olsen have a ball playing these corny, comic versions of their familiar action-figure characters. But as the episode goes on, we sense that something’s not quite right here, small ripples of uncertainty that grow larger. In one scene in the first episode, the series shifts from the traditional three-camera setup that we’re used to seeing in sitcoms to tight, worried close-ups of the actors. We’ve become so unaccustomed to the familiar rhythms of the sitcom formula that the sudden shift is unsettling. Underneath this Nick at Nite façade may be a Nick at Nite-mare.
I don’t know where it’s all going, although I assume at some point “WandaVision” will become a more familiar kind of Marvel show. That’s understandable, and I do wonder how long young fans will stick with a show that references shows made before their parents were born. But I’d like to see more of this new, odd Marvel.
Also on streaming: The premise of the new HBO MAX film “Locked Down,” which premiered Friday, at least seems interesting. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway play a couple who, bored and furloughed during lockdown in London, find a unique way to occupy their time during quarantine. They plan a heist. Beats jigsaw puzzles, at least?