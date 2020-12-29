Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'Normal People' and 9 other great shows from an abnormal 2020

Like most of you, I watched a lot of television in 2020. Lockdown will do that to you. So if there is any year when I would feel comfortable making a Top 10 list of the best streaming shows of the year, it would be this one, right? I can’t have missed too many good ones.

But, of course, this was also the year when established streaming services dramatically ramped up their output of new shows, and new streaming services added to the mix. I signed up for Peacock. I signed up for Apple+. I signed up for HBO MAX. I even signed up for Quibi — during the free trial period, anyway.

And I still end the year with massive gaps in my viewing. So please take this list of my favorite shows of the year with a grain of salt. Hopefully, we’ll have more chances to turn off the TV and get out of the house in 2021, so next year’s list will be even more incomplete.