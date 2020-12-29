Bingeworthy: Hulu's 'Normal People' and 9 other great shows from an abnormal 2020

Like most of you, I watched a lot of television in 2020. Lockdown will do that to you. So if there is any year when I would feel comfortable making a Top 10 list of the best streaming shows of the year, it would be this one, right? I can’t have missed too many good ones.
But, of course, this was also the year when established streaming services dramatically ramped up their output of new shows, and new streaming services added to the mix. I signed up for Peacock. I signed up for Apple+. I signed up for HBO MAX. I even signed up for Quibi — during the free trial period, anyway.
And I still end the year with massive gaps in my viewing. So please take this list of my favorite shows of the year with a grain of salt. Hopefully, we’ll have more chances to turn off the TV and get out of the house in 2021, so next year’s list will be even more incomplete.
1. “Normal People” on Hulu — I was completely swept up in the on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again romance of two Irish teens in this intimate, closely observed adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel. With unguarded performances by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, “Normal People” showed that even the most ordinary lives can be the stuff of high drama.
2. “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix — Look, I don’t know why the world was captivated by a period chess drama, but I was so glad it was. Showrunner Scott Frank never made a wrong move as he charted a young chess prodigy’s rise from trauma to greatness, or Anya Taylor-Joy’s starmaking turn in the lead role. Or it could be the outfits.
3. “PEN15” Season 2 on Hulu — The first season, created by and starring Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine as middle school versions of themselves, was my favorite show of last year. But this season is somehow even better, painfully moving in showing the victories and defeats of adolescence while still being hilariously cringe-inducing.
4. “Ted Lasso” on Apple+ — Apple+ arrived with a big, well-funded splash, featuring new shows starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa and Chris Evans. So it’s richly ironic that the site’s big breakthrough is this comedy based on an old NBC Sports sketch, a sweet-natured and very funny show starring Jason Sudeikis as an American college football coach brought in to coach an underachieving British football team. The show’s one masterstroke is wondering what would happen if a fish out of water was actually enthusiastic about being out of water?
5. “Mrs. America” on FX on Hulu — Cate Blanchett gave a deliciously arch performance as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, the supervillain to the 1970s feminist movement. But in addition to recreating the conflicts of its era, the show’s look at how an opportunist can thrive in a politically polarized landscape was awfully relevant to today’s politics.
6. “Away” on Netflix — Created by Madison native Andrew Hinderaker, this show expertly balanced outer-space thrills with family drama. Watching George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky” gave me a new appreciation for how artfully “Away” does what it does.
7. “DEVS” on FX on Hulu — This sci-fi show by “Ex Machina” writer-director Alex Garland did not stick the landing. But up until its unsatisfying conclusion, it was a fearsome and unsettling look at tech run amok, as a software engineer (Sonoya Mizuno) pokes into the top-secret project run by her mysterious boss (a surprisingly somber Nick Offerman).
8. “Hunters” on Amazon Prime — Amazon Prime’s new thing seems to be stylishly violent shows like “Utopia” and “The Boys.” But even more stylish was “Hunters,” an R-rated graphic novel of a show that pits a group of Nazi hunters (led by Al Pacino) against a sleeper cell plotting to launch the Fourth Reich.
9. “Upright” on Sundance Now — Australian singer-comedian Tim Minchin isn’t that well-known in America, but folks should catch up on “Upright,” starring Minchin as a washed-up rock singer who drives a teenage hitchhiker across Australia to deal with some old family business.
10. “Raised by Wolves” on HBO MAX — The Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi show manages the trick of being both coolly austere and enjoyably silly, as a pair of powerful androids and a group of human holy warriors square off on a distant planet.