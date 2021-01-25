Bingeworthy: Dark secrets run in the family in Hulu's creepy 'The Sister'

Some shows take their own sweet time to get to the premise, especially when they’ve got 10 or 12 episodes to fill out.
Not Hulu’s “The Sister,” which premiered last Friday, and at four, 45-minute episodes doesn’t have any time to waste. Show creator and writer Neil Cross (“Luther,” “Hard Sun”), adapting his novel “Burial,” gets his hooks into the viewer in the first five minutes of the first episode.
Nathan (Russell Tovey) answers the door one stormy night and sees the sinister Bob (Bertie Carvel). “They’re digging up the woods,” Bob snarls. Years ago, the two men were somehow involved in the disappearance of a woman (Simone Ashley) in those woods, although Cross withholds the details of that night as long as he can from the viewer. Ever since, Nathan has been haunted by the experience, even though he has gone on to become a successful businessman and husband — to the missing woman’s sister, Holly (Amrita Acharia).
Jumping back and forth between three timelines, “The Sister” keeps us guessing as to what exactly happened that night, and whether Nathan is a truly bad guy or a good guy suffering from one terrible misdeed. Tovey, with his footballers’ build and jug ears, seems like a regular bloke, and he keeps our sympathies (perhaps misplaced) as he tries to keep Bob at bay and shield the unwitting Holly and an inquisitive detective from finding out the truth.
By contrast, the sneering Bob seems like a villain out of a “Harry Potter” movie, a deeply creepy paranormal expert whose voice sounds like he’s speaking from the bottom of a grave. He’s like Nathan’s guilty conscience personified, forcing him to both physically and emotionally dig up his sins.
At just three hours, “The Sister” is more of a padded-out movie than a TV series, but I thought it was an enjoyable dark thriller. There’s some suggestion of supernatural elements in the series, but what’s really frightening is its depiction of what a self-proclaimed “good guy” might be driven to do.
Also on streaming: Hulu’s “In and Of Itself,” which premiered last Friday, is an adaptation of a stage show, so much so that before it starts, viewers are encouraged to turn off their cell phones and put away any other distractions. Do it. Derek DelGaudio’s innovative audience participation show, part magic act and part one-man confessional, deserves your full attention.
Netflix’s “Blown Away” is the Canadian glassblowing reality competition show you didn’t know you needed, as 10 glassblowers compete in challenge after challenge to win top honors. Season 2 premiered last Friday. Nothing warms up a cold winter’s night like the sizzle of molten glass.
Warming in a different way is “Reunions,” the new French-language dramedy that premiered its full six-episode first season Monday on Acorn TV. The show follows two half-brothers who have never met, but are brought together to run a failing seaside hotel after their father dies.