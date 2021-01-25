Bingeworthy: Dark secrets run in the family in Hulu's creepy 'The Sister'

Some shows take their own sweet time to get to the premise, especially when they’ve got 10 or 12 episodes to fill out.

Not Hulu’s “The Sister,” which premiered last Friday, and at four, 45-minute episodes doesn’t have any time to waste. Show creator and writer Neil Cross (“Luther,” “Hard Sun”), adapting his novel “Burial,” gets his hooks into the viewer in the first five minutes of the first episode.

Nathan (Russell Tovey) answers the door one stormy night and sees the sinister Bob (Bertie Carvel). “They’re digging up the woods,” Bob snarls. Years ago, the two men were somehow involved in the disappearance of a woman (Simone Ashley) in those woods, although Cross withholds the details of that night as long as he can from the viewer. Ever since, Nathan has been haunted by the experience, even though he has gone on to become a successful businessman and husband — to the missing woman’s sister, Holly (Amrita Acharia).