Bingeworthy: Andra Day's powerful performance pulls Hulu's blurry Billie Holiday biopic into focus

Holiday is played by singer Andra Day, and Daniels and screenwriter Suzan Lori-Parks seem to delight in contrasting the poise and control she has on stage with the chaos of her personal life. Day is mesmerizing as Holiday sings “Solitude” before an adoring crowd, which Daniels intercuts with images of Holiday shooting up in a filthy bathroom stall, the needle going into her vein shown in graphic close-up.

The film is full of scenes of Holiday being abused and degraded by the men in her life, including her cruel husband/manager. The violence eventually crosses the line from realistic to exploitative, Daniels seeming to wallow in Holiday’s misery. The only man in her life who appears to care for her is Fletcher (Travante Rhodes) — but he’s an FBI agent who is feeding information back to Aislinger, although at least he’s anguished at betraying Holiday.

The film hops from episode to episode in Holiday’s life, and at times abandons its pedestrian storytelling for some truly baroque scenes, such as a heroin-fueled dream sequence that transitions from Holiday as a girl being prostituted by her mother to being a woman coming across a lynching victim while on tour in the South, and then finally walking on stage at Carnegie Hall to sing “Strange Fruit.” The performance is devastating, and Day’s fierce, wounded presence is often the only thing keeping the film from coming apart at the seams.