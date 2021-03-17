Benedict Cumberbatch excels as an ordinary spy in 'The Courier'

Note: "The Courier" opens Friday only in movie theaters, which are currently operating in Dane County at 50 percent capacity, and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters or wait until it arrives on video-on-demand or DVD. And if you do decide to go to the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.