At 83, Anthony Hopkins gives one of his best performances in 'The Father'

From Odin to Hannibal Lecter, Anthony Hopkins typically plays the sort of movie character that other movie characters go to for answers. Even in a lesser film, his commanding, authoritative presence dominates a scene.
So to see him utterly crumble in “The Father” is devastating. Hopkins plays a retired engineer who, in a poignant parallel to the 83-year-old actor, is also named Anthony and shares his birthdate. This Anthony was once firmly in control of his life, but feels that power slipping away as dementia grips him. It’s one of Hopkins’ best performances ever, in part because he uses our expectations of him against us.
Director Florian Zeller adapted his stage play with co-writer Christopher Hampton, and the film is confined to one location. Sort of. That location keeps shifting as Anthony’s grasp on reality ebbs and flows. In one moment, he’s puttering through the flat he’s lived in for decades. Then he turns around, and he’s living in the apartment owned by his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman). In one scene, Anne tells her father she’s moving to Paris to live with a new boyfriend; five minutes later, we meet her husband of 10 years (Rufus Sewell).
The sudden shifts in reality keep Anthony off-balance and unsure, and angry as a result, as he rails at Anne because he can’t find his watch, or his bearings. Throughout the film, Zeller allows us to see the world through Anthony’s eyes, as one room becomes another or a different actress (Olivia Williams) plays Anne without explanation in one scene.
This blurring of reality probably worked like gangbusters in a stage production, where it must have seemed like the production itself was conspiring against Anthony. It’s less effective on screen, at times feeling like a magic trick, or a puzzle that the audience is expected to solve, rather than a visual evocation of a tragic human condition.
But Hopkins is always present and precise in its center with a brilliant technical performance that charts the ebbs and flows of Anthony’s mind. Amid the fog, there are lucid moments where the old Anthony surfaces, for better and for worse. He can be charming and gregarious, as when he jokes around with a potential new in-home caregiver (Imogen Poots) about his tap dancing skills.
But we also get the sense he was a domineering, dismissive father to Anne, who had to endure a lifetime of microaggressions and insults from him. There’s also talk of another daughter and a tragedy, but because her father can’t remember, Anne is left to grieve alone.
Colman’s less-showy but heartrending performance captures the struggle of a child forced to become the parent, and the unending patience required to care for someone losing their grip on reality. There is a lot of unfinished business between father and daughter that now will have to remain unfinished.
“The Father” culminates in a final scene where Anthony completely breaks down, and Hopkins is emotionally raw and vulnerable in a way I’ve never seen him before in his long career. At 83, he only gets better with age.