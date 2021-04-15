AMC+ series 'Spy City' could be Dominic Cooper's 007 audition

Dominic Cooper is on the list of actors who might replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. By which I mean he is a British actor.
At some point or another, nearly every British actor is said to be “considered” to play the next James Bond. Idris Elba has said that the constant rumors that he could be the next James Bond pretty much killed any chance he’d have of being the next James Bond.
But if the producers of the Bond films are making a list of candidates, “Spy City” could serve as Cooper’s resume and cover letter for the job. The new AMC+ miniseries, which premiered Thursday, features Cooper as a very Bond-like secret agent.
Specifically, he’s the Cold War Bond from Ian Fleming’s original novels. “Spy City” is set in 1961 in Berlin, and it’s hard not to think of the Sean Connery classic “From Russia With Love” as Cooper’s spy, Fielding Scott, deals with menacing Russian agents and duplicitous femme fatales — and looks great in a suit while doing it.
When the series opens, Scott is on the outs with MI6 for killing a fellow British agent in Berlin. Scott insists he acted in self-defense, but his supervisors wonder if he’s a double agent, and exile him from duty for 18 months.
They reluctantly bring Scott back to facilitate the defection of a German nuclear scientist, nicknamed Beethoven, who wants to smuggle secrets to the West along with his family. But the defection is botched, Beethoven and his family end up dead, and Scott is determine to redeem himself by finding out who is spilling secrets to the Russians.
In a post-war Berlin carved up between the English, French, Americans and Russians, Scott has to navigate a city full of secrets and suspicions, with even his supposed allies concealing hidden agendas. They include Romane Portail as a French agent trying to track down the ex-German officer who killed her husband during World War II, and Johanna Wokalek as a jaded photographer who seems to know everyone in the city.
Creator William Boyd (who, coincidentally, also once wrote a Bond novel, “Solo”), creates a knotty web of intrigue for Scott to unravel, although at times I was lost trying to keep up with who was double-crossing who. With Prague substituting for Berlin, the show has some gorgeous and grungy locations evoking the texture of post-war Europe. Here’s hoping Fielding Scott will return for more adventures in future seasons — if Cooper isn’t too busy playing Bond in the movies.
Also on streaming: Brenda Blethyn and Jimmy Akingbola star in “Kate & Koji,” a new half-hour British comedy that premieres Tuesday on BritBox. Blethyn plays a café owner in a seaside town who befriends an African man seeking asylum, and the two have more in common than they realize.
HBO’s “Entourage” was based on producer Mark Wahlberg’s life in Hollywood, but Wahlberg eliminates the fictional middleman with his new documentary series “Wahl Street,” premiering Thursday on HBO Max. The six-episode series “offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses,” according to the press release, as well as showcases the colorful characters in his “real-life entourage.” Sorry, Turtle.