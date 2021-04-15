AMC+ series 'Spy City' could be Dominic Cooper's 007 audition

Dominic Cooper is on the list of actors who might replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. By which I mean he is a British actor.

At some point or another, nearly every British actor is said to be “considered” to play the next James Bond. Idris Elba has said that the constant rumors that he could be the next James Bond pretty much killed any chance he’d have of being the next James Bond.

But if the producers of the Bond films are making a list of candidates, “Spy City” could serve as Cooper’s resume and cover letter for the job. The new AMC+ miniseries, which premiered Thursday, features Cooper as a very Bond-like secret agent.

Specifically, he’s the Cold War Bond from Ian Fleming’s original novels. “Spy City” is set in 1961 in Berlin, and it’s hard not to think of the Sean Connery classic “From Russia With Love” as Cooper’s spy, Fielding Scott, deals with menacing Russian agents and duplicitous femme fatales — and looks great in a suit while doing it.