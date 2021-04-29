AMC buys back Fitchburg movie theater, plans to reopen in June

AMC has not yet made a formal announcement about the change-over, including the specific opening date for the new theater. According to the website, no major renovations are planned for its theaters. As of now, the New Vision logo still adorns the building, and posters for spring 2020 releases like “Call of the Wild” and “Bloodshot” are still displayed in the windows.

After being closed for several months during the pandemic, some movie theaters began a slow reopening last September with “Tenet,” and have expanded capacity as public health officials have relaxed restrictions. The latest Dane County public health order released Thursday, which goes into effect on May 5, allows theaters to increase capacity from 150 to 350 with food and drink or 350 to 500 without food or drink available, although social distancing guidelines will cap those numbers in theaters.

With the Fitchburg theater reopening, that leaves Market Square Theatre on the city’s west side and FLIX Brewhouse Madison at East Towne Mall as the only two theaters in the area still closed. Market Square has not announced future plans and has not tweeted from its Twitter account since Jan. 1.