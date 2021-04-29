All-virtual 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival releases movie lineup

Everybody likes a movie with a twist ending, but what about a twist beginning? The 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival caught local cinephiles off guard by releasing its entire schedule on Thursday, a day earlier than expected.
It’s one of several twists to this year's festival, which will “run” between Thursday, May 13, and Thursday, May 20. “Run” is in quotation marks because the festival is entirely virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last spring, the in-person festival had to be canceled outright. Also, there will be no scheduled day-and-time screenings, meaning that film fans can watch the movies whenever they want during the eight-day festival window.
For now, festivalgoers can only browse the selections of films. At noon on Friday, festival passholders will be able to reserve tickets for the movies they want to see, and the general public can reserve tickets starting at noon Saturday. While the festival is virtual, some screenings may “sell out” due to ticket limits set by distributors, and others may be restricted to viewers in Wisconsin or the Midwest.
Once they have a ticket, a viewer can start watching the film anytime during the festival. But once they start, they’ll have 24 hours to finish it. In addition to watch films on their computer, they can be viewed on television via the Eventive App on Apple TV or Roku, or streamed via Chromecast.
As for Q&As, a popular part of any in-person festival, some filmmaker interviews will be pre-recorded and bundled with the films.
While the technology and environment may be different, the film lineup will be comfortingly familiar to festival fans: a mix of new independent films, foreign films, movies made by Wisconsin filmmakers, documentaries, and even the “Big Screens, Little Folks” series aimed at younger viewers. Here are a few highlights from the schedule:
“Berlin Alexanderplatz” — Don’t worry, you won’t have to try and cram in all 15 hours of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s acclaimed 1980 TV miniseries in your 24-hour viewing window. This new movie comes in at a relatively trim 183 minutes, telling the story of an undocumented immigrant who gets sucked into Berlin’s underworld.
“Becoming Geppetto” — This engaging documentary looks at a father and son in rural Wisconsin who make world-renowned acoustic guitars. It’s paired with a short documentary, “The Apocalypse Team,” about a pair of luthiers on Madison’s east side.
“Big Screens, Little Folks” short films — This year the festival has three short film packages aimed at kids, “Finding a Way” (aimed at 3 to 8 year olds) and “Fitting in and Standing Out” and “Magic and Wonder” (aimed at 8 to 11 year olds).
“Wisconsin’s Only the Lonely” — The festival also features several shorts programs aimed at adults made by Wisconsin filmmakers, including this quarantine-resonant collection of seven films exploring isolation and connection.
“Mogul Mowgli” — “Sound of Metal” Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed produced, co-wrote and stars in this drama about a British-Pakistani rapper whose big break is derailed by an autoimmune disease.
“The Witches of the Orient” — The new sports documentary by Julien Faraut (“In the Realm of Perfection”) takes an unconventional look at the Japanese national women’s volleyball team, which was an unbeatable juggernaut in the 1960s.
“Ringolevio” and “One Foot In” — Kristin Peterson’s thoughtful family drama “Ringolevio,” shot on a farm in Dane County, is paired with the world premiere of Eric Schabla’s “One Foot In,” starring American Players Theatre actors Jim DeVita and Marcus Truschinski as a pair of post-Civil War grave robbers.
“The Passionate Thief” — Restored classic films are an essential part of the Wisconsin Film Festival, and this year’s selection includes this 1960 Italian comedy from Mario Monicelli (“Big Deal on Madonna Street”) starring Ben Gazzara as a low-level pickpocket hoping to score at a swanky New Year’s Eve party.
“The Big Scary 'S’ Word” — Yael Bridge’s documentary looks at the past and present of socialism in the United States. It’s paired with Gretta Wing Miller’s short film, “How to Form a Union,” which looks at how employees at the Willy Street Co-op did just that in 2019.
“Undine” — The latest film from German director Christian Petzold (“Phoenix,” “Transit”) is a romance inspired by the legendary tale of a water nymph.
“Writing with Fire” — This rousing documentary looks at an Indian newspaper run entirely by women that has challenged the patriarchy for years, but faces the same 21st-century existential problems as other print media trying to survive in a digital world.