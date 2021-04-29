All-virtual 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival releases movie lineup

Everybody likes a movie with a twist ending, but what about a twist beginning? The 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival caught local cinephiles off guard by releasing its entire schedule on Thursday, a day earlier than expected.

It’s one of several twists to this year's festival, which will “run” between Thursday, May 13, and Thursday, May 20. “Run” is in quotation marks because the festival is entirely virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last spring, the in-person festival had to be canceled outright. Also, there will be no scheduled day-and-time screenings, meaning that film fans can watch the movies whenever they want during the eight-day festival window.

For now, festivalgoers can only browse the selections of films. At noon on Friday, festival passholders will be able to reserve tickets for the movies they want to see, and the general public can reserve tickets starting at noon Saturday. While the festival is virtual, some screenings may “sell out” due to ticket limits set by distributors, and others may be restricted to viewers in Wisconsin or the Midwest.