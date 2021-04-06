A controlling relationship goes high-tech in HBO MAX's 'Made For Love'

The breaking point comes when she discovers that Gogol’s latest product is . . . her. Byron excitedly announces that Gogol’s new product is called Made for Love and will link the brains of husband and wife, because what's better for a relationship than complete honesty? Everything she sees, hears, and feels, he will know. And Byron’s already secretly implanted Hazel with the chip.

The first three half-hour episodes of “Made For Love” that dropped last week (four more will drop this Thursday, with the final three episodes of the season coming next week) follow Hazel’s wild-eyed flight for freedom. It’s these desperate, funny, violent scenes that reminded me the most of the Coen Brothers, as Hazel races through strip clubs, dive bars and cheap motels, with Billy in pursuit, “watching” everything she does through her eyes.

She seeks help from her estranged father (Ray Romano), a widower whose new companion is a sex doll, sort of a low-tech version of the compliant partner that Byron was hoping to change Hazel into. Flashbacks to their strange marriage, and to Hazel’s childhood, deepen the characters as we learn how she got herself into this predicament. My only quibble is that the first half of Episode 3 is a fake newsmagazine report, a thinly veiled attempt to upload a lot of exposition into the series, that causes the show’s forward momentum to flag.