I/O Arcade Bar owner plans to move two blocks down Williamson Street to former Plan B spot

Like many Madison bar and restaurant owners, Mitchell Turino has spent the past several months trying to figure out how to keep his business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was definitely complicated at first, kind of going back and forth on what we can and can’t do,” Turino, owner of the popular I/O Arcade Bar on Williamson Street said of the various health orders that often were accompanied by capacity limits for businesses like his.

He originally closed the bar, which features video games, pinball machines and other games, back in March, the early days of the pandemic, before briefly reopening in June while following health guidelines for capacity and distancing. He closed again at the end of June and began taking reservations for small parties in October.

Turino announced earlier this week in a Cap Times sponsored content Instagram video (around the 8:00 mark) that he intends to move his business from its current location at 720 Williamson St. to 924 Williamson St., the former home of the Prism and Plan B nightclubs.