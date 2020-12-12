I/O Arcade Bar owner plans to move two blocks down Williamson Street to former Plan B spot

Like many Madison bar and restaurant owners, Mitchell Turino has spent the past several months trying to figure out how to keep his business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely complicated at first, kind of going back and forth on what we can and can’t do,” Turino, owner of the popular I/O Arcade Bar on Williamson Street said of the various health orders that often were accompanied by capacity limits for businesses like his.
He originally closed the bar, which features video games, pinball machines and other games, back in March, the early days of the pandemic, before briefly reopening in June while following health guidelines for capacity and distancing. He closed again at the end of June and began taking reservations for small parties in October.
Turino announced earlier this week in a Cap Times sponsored content Instagram video (around the 8:00 mark) that he intends to move his business from its current location at 720 Williamson St. to 924 Williamson St., the former home of the Prism and Plan B nightclubs.
“I think there’s a lot of benefits to it,” Turino said of the move. “I think more space is good for us both during and in the post-COVID era. There’s a kitchen in there and we’re talking with people about how to utilize that. It’s good to just have your own space. We have been sharing space with apartments and pinballs and arcades can be loud. There’s no better time to move than when we’re already closed.”
Turino is aware of the recent history of the Prism/Plan B building that featured a failed — and much derided — attempt by Austin Carl to open a nightclub called Canopy in the space. But he said his experiences in gaining city approvals as well as the positive experience I/O Arcade has had in the neighborhood since opening in 2018 have him feeling optimistic.
“We’ve been on Willy Street for two years and we’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from the neighborhood who love the arcade,” Turino said. “We learned a lot from our first license application and the past applications that have attempted to come in here. We’re a little bit of a fixture on Willy Street already so that helps.”
Turino said he plans on submitting application paperwork to transfer his alcohol license and operation to the new address sometime in the next week, starting the formal moving process.
Ald. Marsha Rummel, whose district includes the current I/O location and the new space, said she got a heads-up that Turino was planning the move, but said it’s early enough in the process that nothing has yet been announced to the neighborhood at large. Turino said he expects to have a neighborhood meeting about the move after he’s submitted the applications to the city.
Jack Kear, chair of the Marquette Neighborhood Association’s preservation and development committee, said the potential move was news to him. He did, however, point out that a recent initiative, “Keep Willy Working,” has been developed in the neighborhood to focus on keeping businesses like I/O Arcade afloat.
Kear said the effort was launched “to encourage locals to step away from Amazon and the big box stores so that we can keep our local retailers in business throughout the pandemic. We have already suffered losses on Willy Street with the closures of Eldorado Grill and Ground Zero Coffee; once thriving businesses.”
Kear said he expects that community support would exist for the move and that I/O Arcade has been “such a healthy business in our district prior to the pandemic and beloved by many.”
Turino is unsure when the grand re-opening would happen, but is aiming for spring of 2021 to begin hosting private events and, depending on the speed of the vaccination process and local public health department guidelines, opening to the public soon after.
“I’m just excited to do this move as a way to show we’re a fixture on Willy Street. I’m hoping ideally sometime in the spring we’d re-open for small events,” he said. “Whenever the vaccine gets out and people feel more comfortable, we’d be able to open, hopefully next summer.”
