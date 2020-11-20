State Street mural artists discuss the work ahead

Lashley said he believes art should evolve over time. The mural he and the Drum Power youth made is probably too big to fit in his home, he said, but perhaps it could become a backdrop for dance performances.

Even while the murals remain in place, there are plenty of questions about what may happen to them. Lashley said he was “interested to see if some of the message, which wasn’t really very filtered, would create some discord for people.” That would be a good thing, he said, “but I wondered if they would express that by trying to deface it.”

Some works have been defaced, including Coley’s. A friend called Coley in D.C. to tell her that someone had painted “Trump 2020” on her mural.

The friend was frantic, offering to paint over the addition. But Coley, whose recent works often include movable elements to allow viewers to interact with the art, wasn’t worried.