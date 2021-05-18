Remote work could be here to stay. What should that mean for Madison workplaces?

But he also saw some companies step in to try to fill that gap, looking for ways to support their employees’ mental, emotional and physical health. For him, seeing what companies have and haven’t done has been instructive. Though there are some approaches that should be implemented across the board, “nobody has a silver bullet,” he said.

As pandemic restrictions lift and more people are vaccinated, many of those challenges are fading. While some employees are eager to return to the office, others have found they prefer to work from the comfort of their own homes. Many could be looking for the flexibility to do a combination of the two. But Fuller anticipates that many employers will fall on the extreme ends of the spectrum: Some will want employees to return to the status quo of in-person work, and some will switch to an all-remote workplace.

Working in the same physical space — “colocation,” as Fuller calls it — can in some cases make workers more productive and less isolated, but he thinks employers would be unwise to assume they can abolish remote work and revert back to the ways of yore.