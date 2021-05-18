Remote work could be here to stay. What should that mean for Madison workplaces?

Though many signs of the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to fade in Wisconsin, it looks like remote work will be sticking around a while longer — and perhaps permanently. Several of the Madison area’s biggest private employers plan to let employees keep working remotely through the summer months, and some are discussing expanding opportunities for remote work long-term.
We talked with four companies about their plans, and we asked one Madison-based management consultant what companies that care about keeping their employees and maintaining a positive workplace culture should do next.
Remote work will stick around through summer
CUNA Mutual Group quickly pivoted to remote work as the coronavirus took hold in Wisconsin in March 2020. Since then, only about 5% of the company’s roughly 1,700 Madison-area employees have been working in the office, company spokesperson Phil Tschudy said in an emailed statement.
Now, the company is preparing for some employees to return to their offices — but only if they choose to.
“We have informed employees that those who have indicated a desire to return to the office may begin doing so in June,” Tschudy wrote. He estimates an additional 10% of the company’s employees would return at this stage but said exactly who can return will be limited by social distancing requirements and other factors required for compliance with local health regulations.
“We will gauge the success of the return of this first wave of employees before determining next steps,” he wrote.
WPS Health Solutions announced a similar plan earlier this month. At the company, which employs roughly 3,600 employees and contract workers across five states, 93% have worked remotely during the pandemic.
In a May 6 press release, the company announced that its leaders were making plans for a “A New WPS Workplace,” which could include more employees working remotely or doing a combination of in-person and remote work. The company has also eliminated geographic restrictions in job listings, allowing new hires to work remotely in various states and boosting the company’s recruitment efforts, according to spokesperson DeAnne Boegli.
“Our return to using WPS office facilities will be a process, not an event,” WPS Health Solutions President and CEO Mike Hamerlik said in the release.
In April, the company encouraged employees to get vaccinated and told them to begin talking with their supervisors about whether and when they will return to the office. The company plans to have “operations functioning at new, on-site levels” by Sept. 7, with pandemic protocols like social distancing and health questionnaires in place.
Following the pandemic, the company predicts that as many as 60% of its employees could be working remotely, up from 38% before the pandemic. It’s already begun changing its real estate holdings accordingly. The company has cut the amount of office spaces it leases, and in March it sold a building on its Monona campus to charter school One City Schools for $12 million.
“We will be changing how we design our offices, with fewer cubicles and more collaborative spaces,” said Director of Facility Operations Andrew McCready in the press release.
Meanwhile, health records giant Epic Systems says it doesn’t yet have plans to require those who are working remotely to return to its Verona campus. “We welcome those who want to return to campus voluntarily, but at this time we’re not requiring it,” Brett Rehm, the company’s vice president of technical services, said in an emailed statement.
The company, which employs nearly 10,000 people, drew attention in March 2020 when employees complained that they were still being directed to work at the populous campus and travel across the country, despite employee concerns about the worsening health crisis. Then, last summer, Epic made headlines again when leaders told staff to plan for a full return to campus by August and when staff told the Cap Times that the company had retaliated against and even demoted staff who voiced concerns. A week later, the company reversed course, announcing that it would allow staff to work remotely through at least the end of the year.
A spokesperson for Epic said the company has no timeline in place for a return to campus.
But not all of Madison’s biggest companies have been able to switch so fully to remote work. At Exact Sciences, a cancer screening company that has also been processing COVID tests during the pandemic, about 40% of employees work in “patient-critical roles” like laboratory operations and patient support services that can only be done in person, said Senior Manager for Corporate Affairs Scott Larrivee in an email. “These individuals have been onsite throughout the pandemic and are the reason we are able to continue delivering cancer test results around the world, and support COVID-19 testing,” Larrivee wrote.
The company will not change its worksite arrangements until September at the earliest, Larrivee wrote. “Those successfully working remotely will remain remote, and those who are onsite will remain onsite. Changes to schedules or worksites will be communicated as far in advance as possible, so individuals can make necessary plans for child and elder care, school schedules, and personal obligations.”
What’s next for workplace culture?
Keith Fuller, a Madison-based consultant who advises businesses on how to create better workplace culture and employee experience, watched over the past year as some companies struggled to adapt to a new way of life. As the pandemic began to shut down business as usual last spring, he was consulting with Google.
“Google invented a lot of aspects of remote work that we rely on, so they're totally remote-friendly, but it was interesting to be in the midst of that and see how even a company with pretty much infinite resources was having difficulty coming to grips with, ‘Hey wait, what does this mean? How do we account for our people?’” Fuller said.
And it wasn’t just managers who struggled to adjust. Fuller saw the sense of isolation that hit some employees when the pandemic cut them off from all their usual ways of connecting, both on and off the job. Those who were living alone or suddenly left without child care had it especially rough.
“It really made me aware of the spectrum of difficulties that people have been facing over the past 18 months,” Fuller said, noting the the effects have cut across industries. “It is such a widespread problem that has totally leveled the playing field.”
But he also saw some companies step in to try to fill that gap, looking for ways to support their employees’ mental, emotional and physical health. For him, seeing what companies have and haven’t done has been instructive. Though there are some approaches that should be implemented across the board, “nobody has a silver bullet,” he said.
As pandemic restrictions lift and more people are vaccinated, many of those challenges are fading. While some employees are eager to return to the office, others have found they prefer to work from the comfort of their own homes. Many could be looking for the flexibility to do a combination of the two. But Fuller anticipates that many employers will fall on the extreme ends of the spectrum: Some will want employees to return to the status quo of in-person work, and some will switch to an all-remote workplace.
Working in the same physical space — “colocation,” as Fuller calls it — can in some cases make workers more productive and less isolated, but he thinks employers would be unwise to assume they can abolish remote work and revert back to the ways of yore.
“I'm not entirely sure that company leaders at such organizations understand the level of hubris that comes across when they levy that sort of fiat,” Fuller said.
Employers need to be more “progressive” in their thinking or risk losing workers to those that are, he said. “In tech work and knowledge work, it is currently very much a job seekers’ market,” Fuller said. “If any company feels like now's the time for them to dig in their heels and say, ‘Nope, we are un-remoting our workforce,’ I think they need to be aware of just what sort of retention issues they are going to be encountering, because how many companies have figured out how to be remote and have become okay with it?”
Instead, he thinks those who lead businesses should identify the benefits they’re hoping to achieve by bringing their employees into the same physical space again and plan from there. One likely benefit, he said, is the kind of “spontaneous and informal communication” that happens in hallways and around water coolers.
“Historically, those are the sorts of things that most managers would look down upon and say, ‘Why aren’t you people chained to your desks like we pay you to be?’” Fuller said.
Those are the sorts of office perks for which employers who embrace remote work will need to seek an alternative. The challenge, Fuller said, is that even best technology hasn’t quite found a way to replace them.
Despite the fact that companies are at what Fuller considers a pivotal moment for workplace culture, he has yet to receive inquiries from employers looking for advice on when and how to bring their employees back, or what a good hybrid set-up would look like. “I think those are now the new challenges that hopefully we see more businesses dealing with openly,” Fuller said.
“I wish more employers realized there are resources out there. There are experts who examine these sorts of issues and work with people to figure out how to improve them.”
