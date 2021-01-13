Milwaukee Bucks team up with MadREP, local partners to support Black entrepreneurs

Fields, who took over the top job at MadREP at the start of the year, learned about the Black Entrepreneur Initiative in fall of 2020 and soon became its “Wisconsin Ambassador.” He introduced the Black Entrepreneur Initiative to the Bucks months before beginning his first day on the job.

“The Milwaukee Bucks said, ‘We want to make sure this works. We don’t want to do something small,’” Fields said. The team said it wanted to sponsor businesses, paying The Lonely Entrepreneur roughly $1,200 per sign-up.

“(The Lonely Entrepreneur’s) entrepreneurial platform is a fantastic resource for aspiring business owners, and we’re hoping to extend it to as many Black entrepreneurs as we can,” said Milwaukee Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam.

The pandemic has underscored the need for such work, Fields said, noting in a press release that “while many businesses continue to struggle because of COVID-19, a stunning 41 percent of Black-owned businesses were driven out of business.” That, he said, comes on top of systemic inequalities that have “created a staggering wealth gap for Black Americans.”