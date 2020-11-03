Madison on Election Day: Peter Le

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.

It was still dark out when Peter Le took his spot as the second person in line at his Middleton polling place at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Vietnam native was casting his ballot for the first time in the U.S. after becoming a citizen last year, and he wanted to be sure to get his vote in before heading to the north side to open his nail salon, V Nails & Spa.

“It’s a very exciting day,” Le said.

Le, who’s lived in the U.S. for about seven years, wished he could have voted in the 2016 election. But back then, he was an employee, and he didn’t care all that much who won. Now that he’s a small business owner, he said, any government decision affects him directly.

Sitting in an armchair in the waiting area at the front of the salon, he said he’s seen business dwindle since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He received federal relief through the Paycheck Protection Program but said businesses like his will need more help to avoid bankruptcy.