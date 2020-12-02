Madison area businesses eager to rebuild confidence, survey finds

Meanwhile, COVID infection and hospitalization numbers have spiked locally and across the state, far higher than they were in spring.

“The survey clearly shows the existential issues many local businesses are struggling with right now. Without innovative solutions to ensure our communities health and economic well-being, many businesses and their employees will not be able to survive the winter,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc., in a press release.

Sixty-six percent of respondents rated consumer and employee confidence as their most pressing need. Many respondents said they were concerned that messages about workplace safety were inconsistent or heightening fear.

Asked to rate elected officials’ performance during the pandemic, 25% of respondents said local leaders’ performance was above average or excellent, and just 14% gave such ratings to state elected leaders.