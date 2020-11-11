Local Latino Chamber of Commerce goes statewide to provide COVID-19 relief

Dane County’s Latino Chamber of Commerce announced last Tuesday that it has officially expanded to serve current and future business owners across the state as the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber, which since 2003 has helped Latinx-run businesses with everything from planning to paperwork to marketing, first declared its plans to expand in January 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic made the need yet more evident.
When the pandemic took hold in Wisconsin in spring, calls poured into the Chamber as business owners and would-be entrepreneurs tried to figure out how to stay afloat. Before then, the Chamber used to get about 50 calls a month, Cavazos said. Each month since, it’s been around 300.
The requests aren’t just from the Chamber’s dues-paying members, and they aren’t just from Dane County. Pointing to the growing Latinx populations in rural Wisconsin, Chamber CEO Jessica Cavazos said they’ve helped entrepreneurs in Rock, Sauk, Marathon and Wood counties, too.
As of 2015, Wisconsin was home to around 381,000 Hispanic or Latinx residents, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services estimates. In 2007, the state had more than 5,600 Hispanic- or Latinx-owned businesses, bringing in $2.4 billion that year and employing nearly 11,000 people, according to an American Immigration Council analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. Nationally, the Census Bureau reports that the number of such businesses grew by more than 46% in the five years between 2007 and 2012, compared to a growth rate of just 2% for businesses as a whole.
To support those seeking help, the Chamber has adapted its trainings to the web and devised new sessions in response to pandemic-triggered needs.
Back in spring, that meant teaching new ways to market their products, switch to curbside service or focus on a single market niche. Today, it means teaching businesses better accounting practices so that they can apply for grants or loans, offering classes on coping with the pandemic’s mental health strains, and even helping callers find the social services they need.
And, in some cases, it means helping entrepreneurs call it quits the right way, filing the right paperwork to close their businesses when no pivot has proven sufficient.
The Chamber’s membership, which dipped in summer as some businesses found themselves unable to pay dues, is now around 450, up about 25% over pre-pandemic levels. The Chamber has waived membership fees through January.
COVID relief fund announced
In its first act as the newly-formed Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber announced last week that it’s raising money to support Latinx-owned companies and the families behind them.
“We are committed to making sure these small businesses have a lifeline and continue to exist, and that hardworking people aren’t having to choose between closing their business or paying for food and rent for their families,” Cavazos said in a press release.
With the new fund, the Chamber will provide grants, with the dollar amount of the grants dependent on the amount of money raised and the number of applicants. Cavazos anticipates offering grants of around $5,000.
While many are thinking about how to keep businesses open in the short run, Cavazos said, she’s thinking not in months, but years. “We now have to readjust our sails and help people navigate the next three to four years of recovery,” she said.
Not ‘dispensable’
But the statewide work isn’t just about recovering from the pandemic. By growing to serve Latinos across the state, Cavazos said, the Chamber would have “a resounding impact.”
“Latinos feel like they’re dispensable,” Cavazos said. “They feel like no one's paying attention to them. They feel like every other community is getting funding to establish their businesses, but we are continuously marginalized and forgotten and not getting the tools and the economic empowerment that we need.”
Among the Chamber’s next plans is to create a revolving loan fund, for which they have already raised $50,000 from CUNA Mutual Group.
While Wisconsin has numerous chambers of commerce serving Latinos, vice chair of the board Ramón Ortiz said he thinks the Chamber’s wraparound services, entrepreneurial training and follow-up services are unmatched. He noted that some noncitizens have turned to the Chamber for information on social services because they are afraid to contact government agencies. And as a dean at Madison College, he noted that the Chamber’s “Tu Empresa” business course counts for three college credits at the community college.
“There is no place that's doing that level and that rigorous level of training in Spanish in that particular niche,” Ortiz said.
“We would love to be the state's Latino Chamber of choice when it comes to education and empowerment and advocacy, and even in workforce development and creating opportunity,” Cavazos said.
Cavazos said she’s seen some communities that “don’t care about their Latino constituents” even when they outnumber other constituents. “If they don't have a chamber that helps them or wants to believe in their investments in their community, then we are here to help them.”
But mostly, she hopes the Chamber can make those local relationships work. “How do we create those partnerships and those pipelines so that these chambers in these communities appreciate and value and uplift Latino businesses, and not ignore them?”
