Local Latino Chamber of Commerce goes statewide to provide COVID-19 relief

Dane County’s Latino Chamber of Commerce announced last Tuesday that it has officially expanded to serve current and future business owners across the state as the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber, which since 2003 has helped Latinx-run businesses with everything from planning to paperwork to marketing, first declared its plans to expand in January 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic made the need yet more evident.

When the pandemic took hold in Wisconsin in spring, calls poured into the Chamber as business owners and would-be entrepreneurs tried to figure out how to stay afloat. Before then, the Chamber used to get about 50 calls a month, Cavazos said. Each month since, it’s been around 300.

The requests aren’t just from the Chamber’s dues-paying members, and they aren’t just from Dane County. Pointing to the growing Latinx populations in rural Wisconsin, Chamber CEO Jessica Cavazos said they’ve helped entrepreneurs in Rock, Sauk, Marathon and Wood counties, too.