Eyes on the court: Justified Anger trains 'court watchers' to observe justice system

To really understand how the criminal legal system works, sometimes you just have to be in the room. The courtroom, that is.
Sure, there’s information about court processes and outcomes in online databases like Wisconsin’s CCAP. But the details of what happens in the room — things like how a judge treats a defendant — aren’t written down.
That’s why, in cities across the country, organizations concerned about fairness in the legal system have in recent years formed “court watch” programs, training regular people to sit in on hearings and fill out forms documenting what they see.
In Madison, local groups Justified Anger and Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development launched a court observer training program in fall 2018. The first class drew around 50 people, and about a dozen became consistent volunteers, observing about 350 hearings in total.
Now, the program is poised to grow, thanks in part to the ongoing pandemic.
While observing court hearings meant showing up at downtown courtrooms, the coronavirus has put an end to in-person hearings. Defendants now appear on Zoom through cell doors, attorneys and judges appear remotely as well, and the hearings are broadcast live on Youtube.
Virtual court has raised some concerns: Will defendants have enough opportunity to confer with their lawyers? Will defendants feel confused or unable to tell the judge when they want to speak?
But for the team behind the Madison project, the new format has also presented an opportunity to step up their court watching efforts, now that volunteers can observe hearings without leaving their homes.
“We definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity, while it's online, to see if we can get people more engaged,” said Sandi Reinardy, a volunteer on Justified Anger's court advocacy team. “The more eyes that are on this process the better.”
The organization’s next three-part virtual training began Wednesday night, but those who missed the first session can still participate if they sign up soon after. The organization plans to offer the training quarterly, beginning in January or February of 2021.
Volunteers learn to log both concrete data about the case and subjective observations about the demeanor and interactions of various players in the courtroom. In the first class, volunteers will learn what to expect at initial appearance hearings, and then they’ll be assigned initial appearance hearings to observe ahead of the next session. The following classes will cover the subsequent steps in a criminal court process, including preliminary hearings, bail-setting, pleas and sentencing.
The only part of the process that the team doesn’t tend to observe: Trials. That’s because upwards of 90% of cases are resolved by plea bargains and never go to trial, Reinardy said. “It’s just not the majority of what’s out there,” she said.
Learning curve
While the current court observers are mostly retirees — people who can spend the day downtown — Reinardy hopes that the added flexibility offered by virtual court might draw a wider variety of volunteers, and she hopes the ongoing racial reckoning sparked by high-profile police killings this summer might prompt more people to want to learn about the workings of the legal system.
“We're open to anybody who is interested in learning more about the courts,” Reinardy said, and the team will help anyone learn to navigate the technology involved in virtual court.
There’s a lot to learn, and trainers revamped the class after feedback from the first set of volunteers reminded them just how overwhelming court can be for the uninitiated.
First, there’s the pace of court, Reinardy said, as the professionals in the room are used to the process and move through it quickly. Then there’s the language, with judges and attorneys talking to each other in terms mere mortals have only heard, if they’re lucky, on TV. And if you sit in on a hearing without having followed the case from its beginning? Good luck.
[Unreasonable suspicion: When residents call police, who pays the price when bias shapes their concerns?]
Reinardy regularly hears other court observers say that the more they observe, the more questions they have, but that that’s not a bad thing. She said observers realize they’re being exposed to “this whole mini world” that many people know nothing about.
“I think it's similar to what anyone going through it as the defendant would also be experiencing. It’s impacting their life, and the hearing can still go very quickly, and they could have many questions,” Reinardy said. “We’re experiencing it from a much lower stakes vantage point.”
From observations to accountability
The observations have already proven effective, Reinardy said. When observers noted that initial appearance hearings, held at the jail, weren’t audible in the public viewing area despite requirements for public access, the team contacted the courts to complain. The observations also revealed that most hearings take less than 15 minutes and include lots of off-the-record exchanges. Those short hearings can be life-altering, Reinardy said.
“Collecting this data is helping us identify new areas of focus and potential areas of advocacy for those involved in the criminal justice system,” said Karen Reece, vice president of research and education for Nehemiah.
Reece said the organization shares the data with other researchers upon request and that a group of undergraduate researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are currently using the data to study how the pandemic is affecting current cases.
Getting this kind of data in any other way would require paying for court transcripts or large court data downloads. “That's prohibitively expensive for a grassroots initiative like this,” Reinardy said.
But Reindary said it’s not just about the data. By showing up in the courtroom again and again, observers have found the court’s eyes on them too. Judges noticed the strangers showing up with their notebooks, and when the team invited judges to a roundtable to talk with the observers, not one judge turned down the invitation.
Some defendants have even contacted the team to ask that someone observe their hearings.
But while the virtual format favors court watching in some ways, it also means that those in the courtroom don’t see that they’re being watched. Reinardy sees that as one of the key features of an observer, so she hopes some of the new recruits might keep observing after in-person court resumes.
“It's human to be more conscious when somebody is there, kind of reminding you of the stakes of the game.”
