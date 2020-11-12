Eyes on the court: Justified Anger trains 'court watchers' to observe justice system

There’s a lot to learn, and trainers revamped the class after feedback from the first set of volunteers reminded them just how overwhelming court can be for the uninitiated.

First, there’s the pace of court, Reinardy said, as the professionals in the room are used to the process and move through it quickly. Then there’s the language, with judges and attorneys talking to each other in terms mere mortals have only heard, if they’re lucky, on TV. And if you sit in on a hearing without having followed the case from its beginning? Good luck.

Reinardy regularly hears other court observers say that the more they observe, the more questions they have, but that that’s not a bad thing. She said observers realize they’re being exposed to “this whole mini world” that many people know nothing about.