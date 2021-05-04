Dane County tops the state for 2020 tourism losses

The pandemic dealt a heavy blow to tourism across Wisconsin, but no county felt it more than Dane County, according to data released Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

In the county, visitors spent 43% less in 2020 than in 2019, 50% more than the average loss across the state. In downtown Madison, the drop was yet starker: 62%, or more than double the statewide average. Downtown Madison was also the epicenter of the county’s 2020 hospitality job losses, shedding 44% of hospitality jobs, double the state average.

For Ellie Westman Chin, CEO and president of tourism bureau Destination Madison, the report puts numbers to the losses she watched during a year of low hotel occupancy and layoffs.

“We didn't have a great grasp on exactly how deep that decrease was going to be until we received this report,” she said. “Being down 43% in visitor spending — it's really just so dismal.”