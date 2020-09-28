Cap Times Idea Fest: The pandemic has turned restaurants upside down. Here’s the good news.

But where one door closes, another opens: He’s preparing to sign a lease for a 25,000-square-foot building with a large commissary kitchen where he and a team will turn produce that would otherwise have gone to waste into healthy meals for the food insecure, a contingent that has only grown with the pandemic.

“You look at all the produce that’s getting thrown out that’s perfectly good … just because we’re really picky consumers,” Heide said. “To be able to really take all of that excess and be able to really make a difference and help feed people? We’re pretty pumped.”

Involving chefs in these kinds of food policy discussions is Ashley Kosiak's specialty. As Impact Program Manager at the James Beard Foundation, she's optimistic about the changes that the current devastation — and the lack of adequate solutions for the industry — could bring.

“I think more and more chefs and restaurants, if they were not interested in policy before, they are now, because it’s a matter of survival now for a lot of folks,” Kosiak said.