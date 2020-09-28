Cap Times Idea Fest: The pandemic has turned restaurants upside down. Here’s the good news.

2020 has been a terrible year for restaurants, and that’s putting it mildly.
The coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout has forced restaurants to scale back, transform or perish — with little help in sight. Many restaurants have not qualified for the limited federal relief funds, and state legislators have created no alternatives. Businesses that have kept the lights on so far with outdoor dining will have to pivot all over again if they want to make it through the winter.
It’s a dreary and daunting time, but some see it as an opportunity waiting to be seized. In the Cap Times Idea Fest panel “Rethinking restaurants: How COVID-19 is transforming the service industry,” Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians talks with two chefs and an industry advocate about where they’re finding hope in this moment of upheaval.
Dave Heide, chef-owner at Liliana’s in Fitchburg and the forthcoming Little John’s, said while restaurants excel at reacting and adapting to unexpected changes, their razor-thin margins have made the fallout from the pandemic “unmaneuverable.” Just last week, he announced he’d be closing one of his restaurants, Charlie’s on Main in Oregon.
But where one door closes, another opens: He’s preparing to sign a lease for a 25,000-square-foot building with a large commissary kitchen where he and a team will turn produce that would otherwise have gone to waste into healthy meals for the food insecure, a contingent that has only grown with the pandemic.
“You look at all the produce that’s getting thrown out that’s perfectly good … just because we’re really picky consumers,” Heide said. “To be able to really take all of that excess and be able to really make a difference and help feed people? We’re pretty pumped.”
Involving chefs in these kinds of food policy discussions is Ashley Kosiak's specialty. As Impact Program Manager at the James Beard Foundation, she's optimistic about the changes that the current devastation — and the lack of adequate solutions for the industry — could bring.
“I think more and more chefs and restaurants, if they were not interested in policy before, they are now, because it’s a matter of survival now for a lot of folks,” Kosiak said.
Francesca Hong, chef and co-owner of Morris Ramen, embodies that change. Eager to find better options for her industry and community, she announced in May that she’d run for downtown Madison’s 76th Assembly District seat. In August, she won the Democratic primary.
While she hopes policy changes can help restaurants stay afloat, she also foresees a “structural industry transformation” that would correct long-standing injustices by raising wages, eliminating tips and providing benefits and mental health support.
Hong just hopes the community will help make it happen. “We know that folks are hurting too, that if they had the funds, they would come out to support restaurants more,” she said.
“The shared struggle is very real. But it also means that we have an opportunity to do shared good and shared transformation.”
