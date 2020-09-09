The Week Ahead: Madison World Music Festival, Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, and more

A view from the lake

Summer’s almost over (we know, right?) and if you haven’t gotten out on the lakes yet, Madison School and Community Recreation’s pontoon boats are here for you. Drop-in rides are running through the end of the month, leaving several times a week from Tenney Park and Warner Park only. The boats are operating at limited capacity with masks required and a $5 suggested donation. Show up 15 minutes early at least — rides are first come, first served — and catch a sunset from the lake. It’s a whole new perspective on the city. (Weather can cancel pontoon rides; call ahead to confirm: (608) 204-3044 ext. 4.)