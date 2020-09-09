The Week Ahead: Madison World Music Festival, Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, and more

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
Her stories
Araceli Esparza founded Wisconsin Mujer to encourage conversations and highlight the needs of her Latinx community in Madison. To that end, this Thursday she presents the fifth Latinx Talkback, “Latina Voices on Immigration.” Set for 8 p.m., the event features Valeria Cerda of Wisconsin VOICES, Nancy Flores at the National Partnership for New Americans, Larissa Joanna from Voces de La Frontera and Aissa Olivarez, an attorney at the Community Immigration Law Center. Broadcast via Wisconsin Mujer’s Facebook, the topic will be personal histories with immigration and migration, as well as immigration reform.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 11-12
Music makes the world go ‘round
Singers, players and dancers from Russia, Jordan, Haiti and Wisconsin’s own Ho-Chunk nation come together this weekend for workshops and concerts at the annual Madison World Music Festival. Events are, unsurprisingly, virtual this year, but there’s still plenty to watch and listen to. Events kick off at 1 p.m. on Friday with Natu Camara: Music of Hope and Healing, and the West African singer’s performance will be at 8:30 p.m. that night. The nine-piece, multigenerational Haitian group Lazou Mizik closes out the weekend on Saturday after hosting a dance workshop for kids. There is no charge for these events.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
A view from the lake
Summer’s almost over (we know, right?) and if you haven’t gotten out on the lakes yet, Madison School and Community Recreation’s pontoon boats are here for you. Drop-in rides are running through the end of the month, leaving several times a week from Tenney Park and Warner Park only. The boats are operating at limited capacity with masks required and a $5 suggested donation. Show up 15 minutes early at least — rides are first come, first served — and catch a sunset from the lake. It’s a whole new perspective on the city. (Weather can cancel pontoon rides; call ahead to confirm: (608) 204-3044 ext. 4.)
THURSDAY - SATURDAY, SEPT. 10-12
Quilts don’t quit
In any other year, quilters and quilt enthusiasts would converge on Madison to learn new techniques, buy supplies and admire each others’ work. This year they’ll converge online, as the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show goes virtual. The free three-day event will feature workshops, an opportunity to create quilts for people in need, virtual booths selling “everything from fabrics to sewing machines,” and a 3-D gallery showcasing contest-winning quilts. And don’t miss the Thursday evening online premiere of “Nancy Zieman: Extraordinary Grace,” a documentary on the host of North American’s longest running sewing TV show.
FRIDAY - TUESDAY, SEPT. 11-15
Films for freedom
Freeland, an international nonprofit that works to protect vulnerable people and wildlife from organized crime and corruption, usually holds its annual Freeland Film Festival in Green Lake, but this year’s five-day online version lets audiences around the world enjoy the films on their own schedule. The event opens Friday with National Geographic’s “The Last Ice,” which looks at the struggle of the Inuit peoples of Arctic Canada and Greenland to maintain their ancestral ways in the face of “colonialism, global warming and the industrial extraction of Arctic resources.” Panel discussions are free and films are available on demand for $8 ($7 for seniors, students and military), with all-access passes for $40.
