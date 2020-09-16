The Week Ahead: Joey's Song, Apple Fest Bake Sale, Shrekfest and more

The song remains the same

Every year, Sun Prairie's Mike Gomoll gets a powerhouse lineup of musicians for Joey’s Song , a concert and CD series in honor of his late son that raises money for epilepsy research and prevention. For this year’s virtual edition, he may have outdone himself. Rhett Miller, Butch Vig, Jewel, Patterson Hood, Cory Chisel, Marshall Crenshaw and many more are all part of the livestream, which takes place on Wednesday. Watch, enjoy the music and donate to a good cause. Show time is 7 p.m.

Flavor saver

Summer might be fading, but fresh fruits and vegetables are still abundant at the farmers markets and personal gardens around town. Want to keep enjoying those flavors through the winter but intimidated by the idea of canning? Join Megan Cain, founder of the Creative Vegetable Gardener and author of “Super Easy Food Preserving,” for a virtual food preserving workshop this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Cain will explain the simplest preserving techniques and best recipes for putting saved foods to use. The workshop is free but registration is required.