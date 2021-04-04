Q&A: New Dane County Farmers' Market managers keep connections open

Before you grab a canvas tote and head to the Dane County Farmers’ Market at Alliant Energy Center on Saturday, April 10, take a couple minutes and check out the map at dcfm.org.
Read the COVID-safe code of conduct, so you know to leave your dog Buddy at home. And finish your coffee. There’s no eating or drinking while you’re browsing the stalls.
Now yet another new configuration near Alliant's Exhibition Hall, the market saw a lot of firsts in 2020.
In January, there was the first winter market at Garver Feed Mill. Then the pandemic rolled through, and the market — designated an essential food access point by the state — had its first pickup at Willow Island. There was the first hybrid market (of pre-purchased items and in-person shopping) and the first wintertime pickup at Alliant’s Pavilion 2.
Jamie Bugel, former manager of the Madison Eastside Farmers Market, joins Jill Carlson Groendyk, assistant manager of the DCFM, in leading the market forward this spring. They replace Sarah Elliott, who led the DCFM since 2016.
The new managers don’t want to say “Come one, come all!” right away, particularly given physical distancing requirements and the fact that every “first” is overwhelming for the small staff. But they do want you to get your meat, plants, veggies and more from Wisconsin farmers.
Bugel and Groendyk spoke with the Cap Times about how they’re getting ready.
What has this last year been like for the market?
Groendyk: The DCFM is a beloved Madison tradition. In many ways, it’s an epicenter of our community. There are members of our market who have vended on the Square for four decades.
When the pandemic hit and our operations got completely upended, people were truly grieving. We said, “We hear you and we miss you, but we are here in a different form. And it’s not going to be the same, but we hope it’s something you look forward to during this difficult time.”
We did hear from people who were really upset, asking “Who do we call so you can be back on the Square?” They thought we were the bad guys. I was literally asked, “Is big business paying you off?”
We are operating under public health guidelines and we’re a huge event, unlike any other farmers market of our size. We continue to operate. We haven’t skipped many beats.
The market started using the WhatsGood app for online orders. Was there a learning curve for vendors?
Groendyk: They met the challenge. Our vendors had to get on the platform quick, set up their business account, add inventory, learn how to navigate their account, complete orders. It’s hard!
A lot of our members live in rural areas around the state. Honestly I feel like I take for granted the internet access we have. They rolled with the punches.
Is that something that will continue after the market returns to the Square?
Bugel: Yes. People will still be able to preorder, they just can’t drive up to get it. But they can say, “Oh, I know I want this certain type of cheese, and then I’ll see what the veggies look like.” That’s something to continue on the Square.
Will the Wednesday market return to MLK?
Groendyk: We could return there, but with our main demographic for the Wednesday market being employees that work in the city, county and state buildings nearby, it wouldn’t be strategic. Many of those workers are still remote.
So many patrons and vendors have told us, “Please never stop local food pickup.” We are a small organization. We have to think, where can we put the strategic effort to have the biggest impact for our vendors?
Bugel: Many people who picked up a CSA (community supported agriculture) box at the Wednesday market are now having it delivered.
When do you hope to be back downtown?
Groendyk: We wish we could tell people a date but we can’t. We wish we had a crystal ball. We will work with Public Health Madison & Dane County, the Capitol Police, other city stakeholders about how and when we can reopen on the Square. We continue to work with them and that’s all I’m going to say.
What are the challenges there?
Groendyk: Farmers markets can only operate as an essential food access point. There are all kinds of things we can’t do because it would move us into an outdoor gathering. We can’t have music or tables — that would make us an event.
As we phase into normal life and things become safer, it will be safer for events to operate downtown. The crowds and the size of the our attendance is what concerns people. At its core, our historic size is why we are currently not permitted to be on the Capitol Square.
Bugel: That’s more of the behind the scenes as to why we have all the rules at the market. There’s no sampling. We can’t offer bathrooms, or have people hanging out by their cars talking with people — you know, the things that are great about converging at the market with friends.
But if you start doing that, you’re expanding what an essential food access point is.
Shopping at the farmers’ market last summer was a highlight of my week. Have you heard that from people?
Groendyk: It’s funny, throughout this time I’ve said to Sarah (Elliott), “We’re like the SXSW of farmers’ markets.” We’re huge and we’re beloved, but we’re also a source of groceries. It’s this funny interplay of being essential and being this event.
We are a source of food. We’ve relished being a source of groceries. But people associate us with a fun joyous time. To say no to congregating, to music ... some people were like, “you’re taking the fun away.” But we can only operate knowing we fulfill public health guidelines, or else we could get shut down.
We have to do well. We have to take this seriously.
