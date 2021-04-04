Q&A: New Dane County Farmers' Market managers keep connections open

What are the challenges there?

Groendyk: Farmers markets can only operate as an essential food access point. There are all kinds of things we can’t do because it would move us into an outdoor gathering. We can’t have music or tables — that would make us an event.

As we phase into normal life and things become safer, it will be safer for events to operate downtown. The crowds and the size of the our attendance is what concerns people. At its core, our historic size is why we are currently not permitted to be on the Capitol Square.

Bugel: That’s more of the behind the scenes as to why we have all the rules at the market. There’s no sampling. We can’t offer bathrooms, or have people hanging out by their cars talking with people — you know, the things that are great about converging at the market with friends.

But if you start doing that, you’re expanding what an essential food access point is.

Shopping at the farmers’ market last summer was a highlight of my week. Have you heard that from people?