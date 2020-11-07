'Our country came a long way': Madison crowds head outside to celebrate Biden, Harris victory

‘We've got some black joy today’

By 1:30 in the afternoon, the local activist group Black Umbrella had assembled a DJ setup where the Forward statue once stood on the Square. Fists pumped in rhythm to the Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” followed by Jay Z’s “Run This Town.” Presiding over the afternoon festivities was Shy, who led the crowd in singing along.

Shy said a Biden presidency doesn’t erase the need for work to be done on racial justice and other issues addressed by protests over the summer, many of which were organized and run by Black Umbrella.

“We’re going to continue putting pressure on our local officials all the way up to the White House,” she said, adding that she also planned to enjoy the day and celebrate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“We got the first woman VP and she is Black and East Asian,” Shy said. “All the black girls and black women like me are celebrating that. We’ve got some black joy today. She just made history. It shows our country came a long way.”

Rolling up on the Square with a Donald Trump pinata in a pickup truck were Eddy Briseno and two friends. They said Saturday came as a relief after spending much of the week checking in on election results “every two hours.”