Jason Joyce: Forward Madison's Craig, Tobin share a deep connection

“Growing up in the UK, Newcastle, I want to see teams go that way,” he said, pointing to the opposing goal. “There has to be defense, but I want to see our team go that way and score goals. That’s the type of football I like to play and that’s the type of football I want to teach.”

Craig uses the word “thrust” to describe his approach to the game, and his partner in translating that idea to the field is Connor Tobin, the team’s veteran center back and captain. Out of the 11 players who started the season opener at Tucson last Saturday, Tobin was among just three who were on the roster in 2019.

“I want him to go take the game to the opposition, and he’s doing that in addition to playing defense,” Craig said of Tobin during an interview with the pair. “Maybe he wasn’t expecting that two years ago. He’s thinking he’s coming here for a nice, calm, quiet life and this little so-and-so comes in and says, ‘Come on men, we’re gonna go do it again.’”

Tobin and Craig go back a decade, to when the former was starting his career in the North American Soccer League and the latter was an assistant coach with the Minnesota Stars, the club that would go on to join Major League Soccer in 2017 and change its name to Minnesota United.