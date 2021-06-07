Bill Berry: DNR scrutiny needed for giant Crawford County pig operation

STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources mission statement begins with these words: “To protect and enhance our natural resources.”
The DNR has a chance to do just that in the matter of a huge industrial hog operation proposed for Crawford County in the Driftless Region of southwest Wisconsin. It can so by requiring an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the facility, as hundreds of citizens and dozens of organizations — including the Wisconsin Farmers Union and four of its local chapters — have requested.
There are all sorts of reasons to require an EIS. Here are a few.
The proposed site near Steuben is marked by fragile karst soils that readily leach pollutants to groundwater. The proposed facility would hover above the Kickapoo River and important wetlands. Dozens of homeowners would breathe foul air and see their wells threatened. There are legitimate and documented concerns about human health for those who live near these operations.
Most importantly, as these facilities continue to grow in size and numbers, it’s time to set some benchmarks. An EIS would help accomplish that. And according to media reports, the owner, Howard “AV” Roth, says he’s fine with the state conducting an EIS. So why not?
The proposed Roth II industrial hog operation — don’t call them farms — would produce almost 10 million gallons of liquid manure that would be spread on steep slopes of the region. Comingled with another nearby hog operation also owned by Roth, this would be the largest industrial hog operation in the state. The new facility would house up to 3,000 animal units. For reference, a sow equals 0.4 of an animal unit.
The DNR, hamstrung by rules that favor business interests over little people, has granted preliminary approval of a Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the operation. Rarely does the DNR conduct a more comprehensive EIS for a proposed Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO). But citizens are clamoring for one in this case, and the agency would be honoring its mission to listen up. A virtual public hearing on the DNR’s tentative permit approval will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10. Pre-registration is required and can be done here.
The industrial meat industry and its backers in the state Legislature claim opposition to these facilities is political. But the old saying that all politics are local makes a sham of that claim. Wisconsin has something like 300 CAFOs, most of them dairy, and local people have had little say in them. Counties can attempt to use zoning to control where the operations are sited, but the rules say they must then provide “sacrifice zones” where the operations can locate. How would you like to be a resident of a sacrifice zone for a huge hog CAFO?
Wisconsin’s lenient rules were fashioned by a livestock siting stakeholder group and codified by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2004. Local authority was trampled in the process, and CAFOs spread across the state, with animal unit numbers spiraling upward. A year or so ago, I asked one of the members of that stakeholder group whether they had failed to anticipate the growth in size of these operations. His one-word reply: “Yes.”
The state Legislature followed the lenient rules with a strict right to farm law that further hampered local citizens. Of course, what the law really did was help pave the way for eliminating small farms in favor of big industrial operations, as we’ve seen. And they’ll keep coming. Iowa, the industrial hog capital of the world, has by some estimates 10,000 CAFOs. The state, and its soils and waters, are literally saturated. Hog producers are worried about disease racing through Iowa’s CAFOs, so they’re looking to expand to nearby states. All of this, by the way, is driven by pork exports in a system in which two of the three largest animal processing companies in America are foreign-owned.
Unlike Iowa, Wisconsin is blessed with diverse natural resources that produce an array of benefits, nowhere more so than in the Driftless Region. All the more reason to take stock now. An EIS on this project would be a good step.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
