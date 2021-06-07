Bill Berry: DNR scrutiny needed for giant Crawford County pig operation

The DNR, hamstrung by rules that favor business interests over little people, has granted preliminary approval of a Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the operation. Rarely does the DNR conduct a more comprehensive EIS for a proposed Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO). But citizens are clamoring for one in this case, and the agency would be honoring its mission to listen up. A virtual public hearing on the DNR’s tentative permit approval will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10. Pre-registration is required and can be done here.

The industrial meat industry and its backers in the state Legislature claim opposition to these facilities is political. But the old saying that all politics are local makes a sham of that claim. Wisconsin has something like 300 CAFOs, most of them dairy, and local people have had little say in them. Counties can attempt to use zoning to control where the operations are sited, but the rules say they must then provide “sacrifice zones” where the operations can locate. How would you like to be a resident of a sacrifice zone for a huge hog CAFO?