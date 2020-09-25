Topping 2019 success, Madison teams win $1.5 million for projects to boost middle class

“Overwhelmingly, they said, ‘The problem is that we don't know when it will hit us, we don't know what the financial impact will be, and it's difficult to to get that information on our own,’” she said, noting that many had heard horror stories from friends or family who’d seen a small increase in wages turn catastrophic.

In some cases, the perks of the new opportunity might more than make up the difference, she said, but for those seeking to move into the middle class, the language of “employer-provided benefits” and “total compensation packages” could seem like a foreign language.

“I think if we're fortunate enough to have a middle-class level position with these benefits, we know how they work and we know how to tap into them,” Trone said, but those moving up from low-wage jobs may not.

By replacing that guesswork with calculations, Trone said the app will also help employers and grow the workforce. Some employers her team spoke to had seen employees resign after being moved into better jobs, but didn’t necessarily know why.