New south side mural aims to teach science through art, convey “invisible beauty”

“If you make it look pleasing and interesting, then people will pay attention, and if they're interested and if they're curious, they'll find out more,” she said.

Learning hits the street

The impetus for Science to Street Art came from Ann’s experience growing up multiracial in Madison’s public schools, where she excelled academically but struggled to connect personally and culturally with her schoolwork. She hopes the murals will help young people growing up in Madison today think of science as something deeper than a set of facts or a research process.

“How is it a part of you? How do you belong to science, and how does science belong to you?” she asks.

Though the last touches on the mural are still going on, Kallick said teachers from neighboring James C. Wright Middle School have already come across the parking lot to tell her how eager they are to use the mural as a teaching tool. “That really made me feel gratified about the project,” she said, noting that, once students return to campus, they might see it daily from the window of the school’s back stairwell.