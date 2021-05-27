'Legal Tune Up' tool helps Wisconsinites clear eligible criminal records

Under the legislation, introduced by Reps. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, more people would have the ability to have their records expunged, but the scope of crimes eligible for expungement would not change.

A June 2018 report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found that Wisconsin's current expungement law is stricter than all of its neighboring states, aside from Iowa. Key among the differences in Wisconsin law are its age limit and its requirement that judges make expungement decisions at the time of sentencing.

"Research has shown that (expungement) makes a huge difference economically to people," Mansfield said. "They become more employable, and they also can better support their families then. When somebody’s working, they have money to contribute to the economy, they have money to take care of their families, they have money to pay for child care. So it has a really important trickle-down effect."