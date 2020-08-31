‘Deleterious’ public service cuts likely without federal aid, new research predicts

Reschovsky said this is because Madison heavily relies on property tax revenue, which is a more stable source of revenue. Cities that rely on more volatile forms of revenue, like sales and income taxes, are more likely to experience sharper, more immediate declines.

Revenue from property taxes is unlikely to decline over at least the next two years, according to the paper. Even if they do decline, the effects would not be felt for a while, Reschovsky said, though they would linger.

“The flip side of that is that even if we get a vaccine and by mid-2021, the economy's picking up, we're still going to have this shadow of the pandemic, a fiscal shadow that's likely to last several more years at least,” Reschovsky said.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, is expected to see shortfalls of between $178 million and $273 million, which is more in line with the average percentage revenue shortfall of the cities studied. This is due to the amount of state aid Milwaukee relies on, which is greater than Madison.