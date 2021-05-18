Meet the Cap Times staff

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from the UW in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. He is the co-author of the book “The Capital Times,” celebrating the paper’s 100th anniversary. A native of New Glarus, where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several nonprofit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.