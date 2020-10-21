From hot and humid summers to bone chilling winters, Wisconsin offers many challenges keeping a home comfortable through the seasons.
Fortunately, Madison is home to locally owned All Comfort Services, which provides a full range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services, including indoor air quality, electrical and plumbing.
You’ve been in business for nearly 50 years. How has the HVAC world changed over that time?
Larry: Well, things have really come full circle. For a long time we made every effort to tighten houses up so they were energy efficient. But in part because of COVID, people are looking more and more at the air we breathe. They’re realizing the importance of bringing fresh air into a building. That’s where we can help, by controlling the amount of fresh air that comes into a house along with a good filtration system.
That’s a good point — this pandemic has made people realize that many illnesses can be transmitted in the air.
Larry: Yes and it goes above and beyond the COVID virus. We are now into the cold and flu season and central to good health is having a proper filtration system and some humidity in the air. We have a lot of things we can use like HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters and UV (ultraviolet) lights to sanitize the air.
Is it possible to add an air filtration system to an existing furnace or air conditioner?
Kendall: We can always add a fresh air intake into an older home but I’d say if your furnace is more than 15 years old it probably makes sense to do a whole new system. Our technicians will come and do a full inspection and offer some ideas. The important thing is talking to them and making sure you understand everything we can do.
I’ve read about something called air ionization. What is that about?
Larry: What happens is you use electricity to charge the air molecule so it attaches to small particles and drags them down. It can help with mold, dust or anything that floats in the air. It’s actually been around a long time and it works.
So with everyone starting to turn on their furnaces I’d assume this a really busy time for All Comfort Services?
Kendall: We are pretty busy right now but the good thing is that the cold weather kind of comes in bursts and then it warms up again. So when you get the first cold snap, a lot of people will call with furnace problems. Then we get the next cold spell and other customers call. So things get kind of spread out over a few weeks, which helps us out.
I also see that you guys do electric and plumbing work too?
Kendall: We try to look at these things as multi-faceted solutions with all the things in your house working together. We offer something called the “Comfort Club” that provides a whole package of services. Give us a call or visit our website to learn more about what All Comfort Services can do to make your home clean, safe and comfortable.
Launched in 1973 by Larry and Susan Davies, the company has grown into one of the area’s most trusted names in home climate control. They are known for their stand-out yellow trucks along with outstanding customer service.
In 2005, Kendall Richards was hired as company president and he continues to provide day-to-day leadership of more than 50 employees. The technicians at All Comfort Services average 17 years of experience each.
The company is also committed to giving back to the community and has been a sponsor of Susan G. Komen, Lennox Feel the Love, Middleton Lion’s Club and Dane County United Way.