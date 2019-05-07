Charitable organizations interested in applying for a grant from the Evjue Foundation, Inc. must complete the Foundation’s Application Form. We have designed an online process we think you will find easy to follow and complete. Click here to download the form.

Once completed, the Application Form and the applicant’s IRS Determination Letter documenting its tax exempt status must be submitted to Pam Wells via email at pwells@madison.com.

Please note that all applications must be completed using the Foundation’s Application Form. Altered Application Forms and attachments other than the applicant’s IRS Determination Letter cannot be recognized by our system.

The Evjue Foundation, Inc. has two grant cycles per year. Organizations may only apply once per year. Details for each grant cycle are as follows:

• Spring Grant Cycle: Applications received September 1 through February 28 will be eligible for the spring grant cycle, with grant awards announced in May of each year. If an application is received after 5:00pm on February 28 it will not be eligible to receive a grant in the spring grant cycle.

• Fall Grant Cycle: Applications received March 1 through August 31 will be eligible for the fall grant cycle, with grant awards announced in November of each year. If an application is received after 5:00pm on August 31 will not be eligible to receive a grant in the fall grant cycle.

An application that fails to comply with all of the above requirements will be excluded from consideration.

If you have additional questions, please contact Pam Wells at 608-252-6282.