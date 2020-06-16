Evjue Foundation grant information

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

To the Madison Community:

We want you to know that we’re making temporary but significant changes to our grant process.

Earlier this spring we recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic was changing the world and the lives of all of us in Dane County. Illness, closing of a majority of businesses and job losses were affecting many, particularly the most vulnerable among us.

As a result, in early April we set aside our application process and made large, proactive grants to relatively few organizations on the front lines who we thought were positioned to do the most to help affected populations. Money went to front line medical staff, food banks and other agencies performing important services for those affected in many ways by the crisis.

We met again in mid-June and awarded relatively small grants to another group of organizations from the spring list of applications that we believe were doing critical work in the community at this time.

We are suspending our grant application process for the remainder of 2020. We will not meet in November as usual to consider requests.