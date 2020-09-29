Startup Clock'd plays Cupid for restaurants and staff

Clock’d decided to make their roster of restaurant professionals W-2 employees, handling their payroll and taxes. Clock’d charges businesses a monthly rate ($50, lowered since the start of the pandemic) and staffing fees — previously $6 an hour, now $2. Each business sets how much they want to pay, putting out offers for line cooks, bartenders and other positions.

“The industry was facing terrible hiring statistics. Turnover was through the roof,” LaPierre said. “Our value (proposition) to them was, we’ll save you time in the process and you can consistently turn to us to fill in those gaps. Or if you recruit one of our people, we don’t charge a poaching fee.”

In March, COVID-19 arrived in Madison. When the restaurant industry hit pause, Clock’d did too. When it relaunched in early September, the app had changed to allow businesses to upload their COVID policies. They added more robust profiles for employees, and have begun an expansion into Milwaukee.

“Restaurants who were able to stick around have a skeleton crew of people working the majority of the hours,” LaPierre said. “But they still have 10, 15 hours every couple weeks or each month that they need filled. People aren’t willing to get a job for $10 an hour.